PM’s clarion call for children’s immunization







Mentioning that immunisation is a great gift for the world's children, the Prime Minister stated that she supported the conference's aim to raise a "Generation Immunity".



However, child immunisation programs have reduced many infectious diseases to record-low levels. Immunization is one of the most beneficial public health interventions of our time, protecting the population from preventable diseases like poliomyelitis, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, and pneumonia.

No child should die of a preventable disease, especially in the era of available potent and improved vaccines. Because of the benefits of immunization, access and uptake barriers should be identified and tackled promptly. Important barriers include lack of knowledge about the benefits or availability of immunization services among parents and guardians, poor access to health services due to physical or political challenges, restrictive traditional beliefs and poverty.



The basic mechanism by which vaccines work is simple: Vaccines create immunity in an individual by introducing a weakened or killed form of the pathogen that make children ill - such as bacteria or viruses - or its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The vaccine induces acquired immunity so that body encounters the real disease-causing agent it is ready to mount a defence.



There is a collective social benefit in a high vaccination coverage. For most diseases, the greater the proportion of child who are immunised, the better protected is everyone in the population as the disease transmission can be reduced or stopped.



We believe that now is the time to prioritise equitable awareness of ensuring immunisation for the global population with removal of the barriers of intellectual property rights on the vaccines. As the PM said in her speech, global and regional partnerships need to be strengthened in a coordinated manner so that these challenges can be addressed effectively.



We strongly believe that the aim to raise a "Generation Immunity" should be declared as universal issue. Each child must receive their due doses of the vaccine, regardless of the economic or political state of their home country.



