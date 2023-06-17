Video
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:22 PM
Home Editorial

Save our rivers

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Letter To the Editor


Dear Sir,

Natural gifts like rivers come down at once for a life time and the generations need to preserve them for the greater welfare of humanity. The practical sense tells us that we cannot create a new river; the thing that we can do is to change the course, work for its conservation, pollute the water, and fill up the bed of the rivers which we are used to doing knowingly or unknowingly.
Bangladesh is endowed with the title of the riverine countries possessing more than 770 rivers. And our economy, especially agriculture, largely depends on these rivers. But, our rivers are not in sound health. Our weather pattern is changing and becoming drier and warmer.

 Now, think of the rivers of the international kinds like the Padma as we have to depend on India for the free flow of water in all the seasons. Deplorably, our Joint River Commissions failed in the arbitration, and the bilateral dialogues have not garnered any positive news for us to date.

Consequently, you have to experience the Padma as an emaciated eddy when you see it out of the glass while crossing the river through the Padma Bridge, a pitiful sight that must hit your heart like a shock wave.

Please, let us think of these gifts and raise our consciousness to the degree that we will not let our rivers die for our existence. The time has come to speak out aloudly: 'Do not search for the alternatives, rather search for ways to conserve those which have no alternatives.'

Deb Proshad Halder
Jashore,


