Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:22 PM
Protect the rights of domestic workers

Saturday, 17 June, 2023
Kazi Nowshin Jannat Nusaiba

Domestic labour is a pervasive and exploitative form of labour. In Bangladesh about 10.5 million people are working as domestic workers according to the Labour Force Survey 2013 -Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and majority of them are children and women. No fixed wages, working hours, or holidays are guaranteed for them because of the informal form of employment. Many of them get terminated from their job without any notice, even without paying wages and compensation. Residential domestic workers work 10 to 14 hours daily, while non-resident or part-time domestic workers do not get any weekly off.

However, except "The Domestic Servants' Registration Ordinance 1961", no other statute directly deals with domestic workers. The law requires domestic workers to register with the police but interestingly, only five police stations in the greater Dhaka area are under its jurisdiction. Apparently, the main purpose of this statute was not to ameliorate the fate of domestic workers but rather to assist employers in tracking down domestic workers if they commit any offence and run away. Even the Labour Act 2006, in Section 1 (4) (a), explicitly excludes domestic workers from the definition of worker and therefore, the Act shall not apply to domestic workers.

In addition, the Government of Bangladesh formulated a policy which is yet to implement for the protection of domestic workers named "The Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, 2015". According to it, no child less than 14 years of age can be employed as a domestic worker and an amount of remuneration must be set in such a way that they can live with their family by maintaining social status. Furthermore, working hours should be fixed so that they get ample time to sleep, rest, necessary leave, and so on. Recently in 2022, Bangladesh ratified "The Minimum Age Convention 1973", and Article 2 of its states, a minimum age of 14 years for employment may initially be determined after consultation with employer and worker organizations. However, none of these provisions is put into practice. In the BNWLA v. Government of Bangladesh (2010) case, High Court Division (HCD) directed to include domestic workers within Labour Act 2006 and prohibited the appointment of any child below 12 years of age as domestic worker. In practical terms, HCD's order is not being followed.

Again, Article 15 and Article 20 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh state, every citizen has the right to work and they will be entitled to remuneration as per their qualification and quantity of work. According to Article 34, all sorts of forced labour are prohibited. Again, Article 28 enumerates that discrimination based on race, caste, sex, or birthplace, against any citizen is prohibited. Like men, women also have equal rights in every sector of the State. However, for the advancement of any backward section of the state or in favour of women or children, special laws or provisions may be enacted or added, and the Government of Bangladesh is empowered to do so.
           
According to a survey by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) about 67% of domestic workers were psychologically abused. In 2020, a total of 44 domestic workers were the victim of different forms of torture of which 12 cases were of rape. Earlier on 13th April 2023, a case for torturing a minor female domestic worker was filed at Jashore Kotwali police station. The landlord and his wife abused her in such a way she was on the verge of losing one eye and one leg. Another incident of abusing a 13 years old child domestic worker named Fiha Moni, was reported through 999 on 12th April 2023. The child stated that the landlord and his wife used to beat her with a bread-making roller, khunti, or range if she ever failed to finish her chores on time. For the past eight months, she has been tortured. However, the abuse of domestic workers is becoming more prevalent in Bangladesh.

To sum up, it's high time to protect the rights of domestic workers. Being a backward group with no or little education, many of them are not even aware of their rights as a result they are being abused. Domestic workers should be included in the Labour Act 2006 to uphold their Constitutional rights. Age and remuneration for domestic workers should be fixed as per Labour Act. Ratification of ILO Convention 189 is needed to establish rights and dignity of domestic workers both domestically and overseas. The main goal of this convention is to acknowledge domestic workers as labour as well as secure decent work for them. Implementation of the Domestic Workers Protection Policy can be a great initiative to secure the rights of domestic workers. Last but not least, to stop the abuse of domestic workers, the policy should include provisions of severe punishment.
The writer is final year student, Department of Law, East West University 



