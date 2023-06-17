Global warming getting worse by the day







The average Earth's temperature has risen by 1.1�C from the pre-industrial era, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Although it might not seem like much,this is having a big influence on animal populations. According to a 2019 study published in the journal Nature, global warming of 2�Cover pre-industrial levels could lead to the extinction of 16% of all species on Earth. According to the study, up to 50% of all species may be in danger if temperatures increase by 4.3�C. The effects of global warming are already being felt by some animal groups. Due to diminishing sea ice, the Adélie penguin population in Antarctica has decreased by 70% over the past 50 years. Due to droughts brought on by climate change, the population of African elephants has decreased by 30% over the past seven years.



Loss of habitat is one of the effects of global warming that has the most immediate effects on animal populations. Many species are losing the environments necessary for their survival astemperatures rise. In particular, some bird species, like the red knot, depend on Arctic Sea ice for breeding and feeding. The birds' principal habitat is being lost to melting ice as a result of rising temperatures, and their populations are dwindling.The same is true for numerous mammal species, including polar bears and Arctic foxes, who depend on sea ice for hunting and feeding. They are battling to survive as the ice melts and are losing their main food sources.

Among other things, vegetation, food supplies, and water availability are all impacted by rising temperatures. Ecosystems may become uninhabitable for some species of wildlife, forcing them to wander outside of their typical migratory patterns in search of food and habitable circumstances while triggering the extinction of other species. For instance, if current rates of habitat loss and fragmentation caused by human development and global warming continue, combined with poaching deaths, Africa's elephants could be extinct within the next 40 years. Natural disasters caused by weather and climate, such as hurricanes, wildfires, and droughts, are already five times more common than they were fifty years ago. People, pets, and wildlife suffer devastating losses in life and habitat as a result of these catastrophes. According to estimates, three billion koalas, kangaroos, and other creatures were killed or fled from Australia's Black Summer bushfires (2019-20), which consumed 186,000 square kilometres (72,000 square miles) of land.



Since 1600, at least 680 species with backbones have vanished from the planet. According to the research, 559 domesticated breeds of animals utilized as food have vanished. Almost one-third of all fish and shark species, more than one-third of all marine mammals, and more than 40% of all amphibian species are in danger of going extinct. Out of the roughly 100,000 species that biologists carefully evaluated, the IUCN calculated in March 2019, that 27,159 species are vulnerable, endangered, or extinct in the wild. In addition, there are 1,223 species of mammals, 1,492 species of birds, and 2,341 species of fish.



The majority of vulnerable species are plants. According to a CBS News report, scientists believe that humans are placing nature in more jeopardy than at any other moment in human history, with 1 million species of plants and animals facing extinction. The pace of species extinction is increasing tens or hundreds of times quicker than it was previously. If their habitats are not changed, more than 500,000 species on land "have insufficient habitat for long-term survival" and are likely to become extinct, many within decades. There is no improvement for the oceans. Some of the animals that have been affected by global warming and have gone extinct including The Golden Toad, the last time it was seen was in 1989 in the cloud forest of Monteverde, Costa Rica, Polar Bear, Adelie Penguin, North Atlantic Cod, Staghorn Coral, The Orange-spotted filefish, they went extinct in Japan in 1988 when the oceans got really warm,and so on.



Overfishing is an unsustainable fishing strategy in which too many fish are captured to allow fish populations to recover. Several additional marine species may be impacted by large-scale fishing activities, from the indirect effects on entire ecosystems to the direct unintentional capture of animals not intended for eating, such turtles and dolphins. While the amount of live coral cover on reefs has decreased by 50% since 1870, it is estimated that 33% of fish stocks are being fished at levels that are not sustainable.Additionally, global warming is driving sea levels to rise, resulting in the extinction of coastal habitats. For species that depend on beaches to lay their eggs, like sea turtles, this is especially troublesome. The possibility that these species' offspring will survive is decreased as a result of being compelled to lay their eggs in less ideal sites when beaches disappear. Animal populations suffer serious repercussions as a result of these disturbances. Several species are probably going to follow those that are currently on the verge of extinction. This is tragic not only for the affected species but also for humans who rely on these species for food, medicine, and ecological functions like pest control and pollination.



Fortunately, there is still time to make a change. There are several actions we may take to lessen the impact of global warming on animal populations. The reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions is one of the most critical. This entails decreasing our dependency on fossil fuels and shifting to renewable energy sources, such wind and solar power. We may also take action to save the habitats that wildlife depends on. This entails safeguarding the woods, marshes, and other habitats that give animals access to food, drink, and shelter. Also, we can seek to rebuild harmed environments like destroyed forests and coral reefs. The reduction of our reliance on animal products is a further crucial step. Meat and dairy production contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, and limiting our intake of these items can help to lessen our environmental impact. This doesn't always entail completely avoiding meat and dairy; rather, it just means cutting back on our intake and making more environmentally friendly decisions.



Additionally, we can take direct action to safeguard threatened species. Supporting conservation initiatives like breeding programs and habitat restoration while putting a stop to the illegal wildlife trafficking entails doing both. To put it simply, we can help to minimize the consequences of global warming and prevent the extinction of these species by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, saving habitats, consuming fewer animal products, and supporting conservation initiatives. It is our responsibility to act right away before it's too late.



The writer is a student of the Department of Public Administration, a Member of Social Research Group and Graduate Associate at The Business Standard



