Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:22 PM
Stop desertification before it is too late

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Dr. Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed

Today, Saturday, 17 June, is World Drought and Desertification Day 2023. World Desertification Prevention Day was first celebrated in Bangladesh in 1995.

In 1975, for the first time, the United Nations called for action against drought and desertification. In 1977, the World Anti-Desertification Conference was held in Nairobi. The process of adopting the International Convention on Desertification began soon after the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. The proposal for Agenda 21 of the Rio Conference was adopted at the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 and the Interorganizational Negotiating Committee was formed. This committee finalized the draft Convention on Desertification. The Convention document was finalized in June 1994. The Convention officially entered into force on December 26, 1996 after being ratified by 50 countries. It must be said that Bangladesh also ratifies this convention. Later, World Drought and Desertification Day was observed on June 17 to make the world aware about drought and desertification.

The world is changing with time. Desertification is a significant problem in the world due to the adverse effects of climate among the various changes in natural disasters.

According to a study by the United Nations, after 20 years, all the needs of mankind will exceed all previous records. At that time about 50% more food will be required than the present. The United Nations fears that shortages of food and other essentials may lead to a crisis. That crisis could escalate into conflict. And the only cause of this crisis will be desertification and drought.

Already, 70 percent of the world's water bodies have become deserts, which amounts to a quarter of the world's total land area. Large tracts of irrigated arable land are facing degradation due to improper drainage and salinity. Desertification is a huge threat to the future of the world. Desertification is one of the major environmental challenges in today's world. And just as desertification and drought are global headaches, we have ample cause for concern. Due to increase in population, our cropland is decreasing day by day and the balance of the environment is being destroyed.

On May 20, 2020, Cyclone 'Ampan' hit several areas of Bangladesh. In 2004, Thailand named this cyclone 'Ampan'. The word 'Ampan' means 'sky'. But this cyclone named Akash has destroyed the crops of many people in Bangladesh, their houses and their cherished dreams. And according to the United Nations, as a result of the environmental disaster, about two square kilometers of land is being desertified in some countries of the world every year. This is a wonderful news for the entire human race of the world. Mankind is also responsible for this. Rich and industrialized countries are behind the increase of global warming by causing environmental disaster. Big industries, construction of nuclear reactors, indiscriminate deforestation, river management, etc. have caused great environmental damage all over the world. Melting of the polar ice caps is causing sea level rise on the one hand, while desertification is another area lacking sufficient water.

Bangladesh is the main victim. In addition, due to the melting of the two polar ice caps, by the year 2050, apart from the southern part of Bangladesh, Maldives, Mumbai, Indonesia, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Marshall Islands, the delta region of Egypt, Tokyo, London, New York and coastal cities of Vietnam will sink into the sea. . Even if this happens, Bangladesh will suffer the most. This means that Bangladesh will be affected in two ways.

Harmful effects of desertification include (i) Desertification results in massive reduction in agricultural production and problems in human livelihood, (ii) Desertification leads to lack of grazing land for cattle and livestock suffers, (iii) In areas where desertification has occurred and the land becomes water-logged if irrigated agriculture is practiced.

Different methods of combating desertification mainly are (i) Grasslands and forests should be properly conserved. Their size should be gradually increased by creating forests, (ii) Mangrove and mangrove forests should be created in coastal areas, (iii) Trees should be planted in areas adjacent to deserts, (iv) Grazing should be done regularly, (v) To produce drought resistant crops, (vi) Land use planning should be adopted according to the carrying capacity of the land, (vii) Underground water reservoirs should always be properly stored and (viii) To create public awareness about the causes of desertification and ways to prevent it.

It is clear that our country is going through the overall process of desertification. As a result, we have to be aware from now on. If you are careful and aware, it may be possible to prevent the disaster to some extent. As a result, some urgent steps have to be taken to prevent desertification. Governments must be strict in curbing the factors that accelerate the desertification process. Strict vigilance is recommended to ensure that no one can encroach on rivers or fill water bodies. Killing of wildlife including tree killing should be stopped through strict enforcement of laws. And since afforestation means avoiding the effects of desertification, more afforestation should be done.

Along with the government, every citizen of the country should think about this issue. On the other hand, in order to maintain the water flow of common rivers, proper initiatives should be taken by maintaining good relations with the neighboring countries. It is well known that due to the Farakka Dam, not enough water is flowing into the rivers of Bangladesh. The Teesta river is also drying up during the dry season due to the absence of the Teesta Agreement. These are also causes of desertification. It can be said that the process of desertification is accelerating. So it is the duty of the government to take effective initiatives subject to close observation of the matter. World Drought and Desertification Prevention Day should create awareness among the people of Bangladesh. It is expected that the concerted efforts of the government and the people will certainly help to prevent desertification.

The writer is Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan  Society


« PreviousNext »

