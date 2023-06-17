

Don’t abandon your father as someday you will be father



He is our father who works day and night to fulfill our needs and desires. The father is the shadow of life, the cool shade of the child under the blazing sun. The comparison of the father is the father himself. Father is eternal, everlasting.



Father means the sky of dependence, the sheet of security. The father is the symbol of caress and loyalty. The father constantly sacrifices his present for the fulfillment of the child's daily desires and for the bright future of the child. Today is the special day to remember these fathers.

Father's Day is celebrated across the world on the third Sunday of June every year. As such, Sunday (June 18) is World Father's Day. There is a august history behind the celebration of this Father's Day.



Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. The first Father's Day was celebrated on July 5, 1908, in a church in Fairmont, West Virginia, USA. The idea of Father's Day also came to the mind of a woman from Washington named Sonora Smart Dodd. Although she did not know about Virginia's Father's Day in 1909, Dodd got the idea from a church priest, who was talking a lot about his mother again. She felt that something had to be done about her father. Dodd loved his father very much again. She started celebrating Father's Day on June 19, 1910, the following year on her own initiative.



In 1913, a bill was introduced in the US Congress to declare Father's Day a holiday. In 1924, then-American President Calvin Coolidge gave his full support to the bill. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared Father's Day a holiday. In 1972, President Richard Nixon introduced the practice of celebrating Father's Day nationally every year. In most countries of the world, the third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father's Day.



The father raises the child by enduring thousands of hardships with a smile. This is Father's Day for our fathers. Of course, love for fathers is every day, every moment. But today is a special day. The Day is to say 'Love You Baba', 'My Love for Dad'. Today we will cut the cake with fathers. Flowers, new clothes, favorite books will be given to the fathers. Many will silently wipe their eyes thinking of the late father. "Baba kotodin kotodin dekhi na tomay..." (Father, I haven't seen you for a long time)". This is not seen anymore.



Around father, each of us has a lot of untold stories, unspoken memories. On this day, many people remember their father through social media. Many people back to remember their father's memory in childhood and adolescence.



Father is a real hero for every child. In my eyes, my father is a great man. I am the eldest child in the family. As such, I have received the most affection from my childhood. I still remember vividly-- 'I had a serious illness in my childhood, my condition goes on from bad to worst. My father drove me from one hospital to another like crazy.' From that childhood till now, my father has never said 'no' to any of my whims. He fulfilled any of my desires in the midst of hundreds of hardships. In fact, fathers are like that.



Father is the shadow of our lives. He who does not have a father understands the pain of not having father! The infinite sacrifice of fathers for our happiness, peace and fulfillment can never be ended by saying or writing. We will never be able to repay our father's debt at all. But the saddest thing is that the contribution of fathers is not recognized in our society or fathers are not valued in the same way as mother's contribution is recognized and valued. But fathers struggle as "silent warriors" all their lives only for their children and family.



Fathers must be given the respect they deserve. In all the religious scriptures of the world have told to show respect to one's father. It is a pity that there are children in this society who do not listen to their father's cries. In our country, it is seen that at the age when a father is spending time with his son, Daughter-in-law, grandchildren, he has to spend that time in the Old Age Home.



I remember the reality of a popular song about this-- 'Chele amar mosto manush, mosto officer/ Mosto flate dekha jayna epar-opar. Nanan rokom ashbab aar dami-dami/ Shobcheye komdami chilam ek matro ami/ Chele amar, amar proti ogadh shombrom/ Amar thikana tai briddhashrom.' (My son is a great man, a great officer/I don't go to a big flat. All sorts of things and furniture were expensive / I was the cheapest, I was the only one / My son, deep respect for me / My address is, therefore, an old age home)'



On Father's Day, everyone has to be committed that in the last phase of ou fathers life, none of our father's residence must not be an old age home. May the fathers be good all the time. On Father's Day, I convey my humble respect and love to all the fathers of the world. Happy Father's Day!

Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist



