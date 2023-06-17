

Thrust on producing skilled human resources



This year's theme of the week is - 'Smart Education Smart Country, Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh'.



To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in districts including Feni and Gaibandha.

FENI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan inaugurated a rally on the Feni Polytechnic Institute premises in the town in the morning.



Students and teachers from various educational institutions took part in the rally, which paraded the main streets of the town.



Principal of Feni Polytechnic Institute Engineer Pradipta Khisa, Feni Computer Institute Principal Muhammad Mazharul Islam, Feni Technical School and College Principal Engineer Kazi Mejbaul Islam, and President of Feni Polytechnic Institute Teachers' Association GM Tajuddin Polash, among others, were also present at that time.



GAIBANDHA: To mark the Week, Gaibandha Government Technical School and College (GGTSC) organized different programmes in the town.



On the opening day, a rally was brought out from the campus of GGTSC, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town.



Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman led the rally.



Later on, a discussion meeting on the significance of the Week was held at the auditorium of GGTSC with its Acting Principal Engineer Saiful Islam in the chair.



DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while Executive Engineer of Education Engineering Department Md Belal Hossain and Principal of Technical Training Centre Engineer Abdur Rahim spoke at the event as special guests.



Instructor of the college ASM Mostafijur Rahman moderated the function.



Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman said there is no alternative to technical education to build skilled workforces to push forward the country towards desired goals and to implement the fourth industrial revolution in the country.



Since 2009, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing many programmes on this sector to make technical education affordable and attractive.



Consequently, the number of technical students has increased in the country and they are playing role in overall socio-economic development of the country and its people, he added.



The DC also urged the people, particularly the youths of the country to receive technical and vocational education on different trades to make them suitable for the job markets home and abroad.



A large number of students and teachers attended the programme.



