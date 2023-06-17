Six cattle-heads burnt at Bagha





BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, June 16: Five cows and a goat were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a farm in Bagha Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The fire incident took place at around 2 am at a farm of Abul Hossain in Pargerbari Village under Arani Union in the upazila.

Owner Abul Hossain claimed that the blaze caused an estimated loss of Tk 12 lakh.

He said all the cows and goats of his farm were burnt to death before the fire was brought under control with the help of locals.



"I started the cow farm by taking loan from a local NGO," he added.



