Two men electrocuted in Chandpur, Barishal







CHANDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Monihar Village of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 40, a resident of Devpur Village in the Upazila. He was an electrician by profession.



According to local sources, Delwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was working at a newly constructed building in Monihar Village, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Asibul Ahosan Hasib, residential medical officer of the hospital, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Md Choyon Karikar, son of late Md Moqbul Karikar, a resident of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.



Local sources said Choyon came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was working in the house of one Md Juwel in the village, which left him critically injured.



Injured Choyon was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.



Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Barishal, on Wednesday.CHANDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The incident took place in Monihar Village of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 40, a resident of Devpur Village in the Upazila. He was an electrician by profession.According to local sources, Delwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was working at a newly constructed building in Monihar Village, which left him critically injured.He was rescued and rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Asibul Ahosan Hasib, residential medical officer of the hospital, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Md Choyon Karikar, son of late Md Moqbul Karikar, a resident of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.Local sources said Choyon came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was working in the house of one Md Juwel in the village, which left him critically injured.Injured Choyon was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.