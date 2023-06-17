Video
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Chandpur, Barishal

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Barishal, on Wednesday.

CHANDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place in Monihar Village of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 40, a resident of Devpur Village in the Upazila. He was an electrician by profession.

According to local sources, Delwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was working at a newly constructed building in Monihar Village, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Asibul Ahosan Hasib, residential medical officer of the hospital, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Choyon Karikar, son of late Md Moqbul Karikar, a resident of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.

Local sources said Choyon came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was working in the house of one Md Juwel in the village, which left him critically injured.

Injured Choyon was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.


