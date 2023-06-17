|
Two men electrocuted in Chandpur, Barishal
Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Barishal, on Wednesday.
CHANDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The incident took place in Monihar Village of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.
The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 40, a resident of Devpur Village in the Upazila. He was an electrician by profession.
He was rescued and rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Asibul Ahosan Hasib, residential medical officer of the hospital, said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Choyon Karikar, son of late Md Moqbul Karikar, a resident of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.
Local sources said Choyon came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was working in the house of one Md Juwel in the village, which left him critically injured.
Injured Choyon was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.