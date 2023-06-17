Tk 3,000cr sacrificial animals being prepared in Sirajganj

Video
Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, June 16:  This Eid-ul-Azha, sacrificial animal sale is likely to stand at Tk 3,000 crore in the district.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Sirajganj, 3 lakh 86 thousand and 396 animals worth about Tk 3,000 crore have been fixed, and these are being reared in about 17,000 small and big farms in nine upazilas of the district. These included 1 lakh 71 thousnd and 712 oxen, 1,405 buffaloes, 1 lakh 55 thousand goats and 61 thousnd and 133 sheep.

The demand of sacrificial animals in Sirajganj is 1 lakh and 60 thousand. After meeting the district demand, 2 lakh 26 thousnd and 396 animals will be supplied to other parts of the country.

This year's attraction in the district is dollar. This is an American breed of Brankas species. The full aged ox is about six-feet high, 9.5-feet length and about three feet width. Its weight is 35 maund.

Arav Agro Farm's Manager Jahid Hossain Jeme said, the ox was taken from Natore nine months back.  

The asking price of the ox has been fixed at Tk 25 lakh. Locals said, this is the biggest ox in the district. Nine labourers are taking care of it. It is bathed with soap and shampoo for three times. It is fed green grass and grain feed. Its health is regularly tested.

Arav Agro Farm Manager Alamgir Hossain said, among numerous oxen, Dollar has drawn the attention of all. Enthusiastic people from far areas are crowding the farm to see the ox every day, he added. It needs feed of Tk 1,700 per day.

District DoLS Officer Gouranga Kumar Talukdar said, farms and individuals are advised not to feed any harmful chemical feed.


