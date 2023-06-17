23 killed, 26 injured in separate road mishaps







GAZIPUR: A female garments worker was killed in a road accident in Panishail area in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Alpana Akter, a worker of Ha-meem Group.





According to the workers, Alpana Akter was entering into factory in the morning. At that time, a car ran over her, leaving her seriously injured.



She was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

In protest of the accident, workers rushed to the scene and blocked the highway for three hours.



Later on, the workers left the highway at around 1 pm when police assured them of compensation for the family of the deceased.

HABIGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place in Bashina Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Elais Mia, 40, son of Jalal Mia, a resident of Bashina Village under the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.



According to local sources, a speedy microbus ran over the man when he was waiting for a vehicle at Bashina Bus Stand area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bahubal Police Station (PS) Rakibul Hasan Khan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



DUMURIA, KHULNA: An elderly woman was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in front of Century Filling Station in the upazila at around 9:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 62, wife of late Akset Ali Sheikh, hailed from Shirshuni Village of Tala Upazila in Satkhira District.



According to police and local sources, Rokeya was returning home from her daughter's house at Beta Village in the upazila riding on a van. When she reached in front of the filling station, a speedy passenger-laden bus hit the van, leaving her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex morgue for an autopsy.



Khornia Highway PS OC Md Shawkat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the bus and legal actions were under process in this regard.



JASHORE: A man was killed and another injured when a truck overturned into a roadside tea stall in the district early Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, 53.



Quoting locals, Nawapara Highway Police Outpost OC Hamid Uddin said a truck loaded with goods was going towards Khulna from Benapole at early hours. When the truck reached Chanchra Bablatala area, the truck overturned and fell onto the tea stall as its driver lost control over steering of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a three-wheeler, which left two people critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where Nazir Ahmed died while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Two young men were killed and three others injured in a collision between two motorcycles on the Sreenagar-Dohar Bypass road in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased were identified as Md Eyasin, 22, son of Md Giasuddin, a resident of Sreenagar Bazar, and Saimon, 18, son of Shamsul Islam, of Babur Dighirpar area in the upazila.



According to local sources, the accident occurred at around 9:30 pm when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jushurgaon area of the upazila, which left five riders critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex. Eyasin died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, and Saimon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka, said the hospital officials.



The rest of the injured went to their house after taking primary treatment, they said.



Sreenagar PS OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that additional police were sent to the scene and legal action would be taken in this regard.



CHUADANGA: A construction worker was killed as a truck ran over him on the Chuadanga-Kushtia regional highway in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The incident took place in Bondbill area of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Tuku Mondal, 65, a resident of Islampur Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Alamdanga PS OC Biplob Kumar Nath said Tuku was crushed under the wheels of a truck while constructing a boundary wall of a local graveyard. He was critically injured at that time.



Colleagues rushed him to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



According to locals, Saiful Islam, the helper of the truck, was driving the vehicle. When he reached Bondbill area, Saiful lost control over the steering of the truck as he did not know how to drive, and hit the man.



"Carelessness of the truck driver took the worker's live," they claimed.



Alamdanga PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Liton said locals caught Saiful and handed him over to the police.



However, legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Sonakania Bridge area on the Raninagar-Abadpukur road at around 2:45 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sujon Chandra Bhawmik, 32, son of Rabindranath Bhawmik, a resident of Katrashain Village under Borogochha Union in the upazila.



Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said Sujon was returning home from Raninagar Sadar at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a paddy-laden truck hit the motorcycle in Sonakania Bridge area at around 2:45 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene. Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.



JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Harun Mia, 48, son of Hasin Mia, a resident of Achhimpur Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a tomtom (local vehicle) overturned after losing its control over the steering in Pailgaon Union area on the Swadhin Bazar-Raniganj road at around 11:30 am, which left the driver of the vehicle Harun dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.



DINAJPUR: A man was killed after being hit by a truck on the Hili-Ghoraghat road in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident took place in Itai Baona area of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Alim Mia, 40, son of Moksed Mia, a resident of Shibrampur Village under Nawabganj Upazila in the district.



According to locals, a speedy truck hit Alim's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when he was going to Hili in the afternoon. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals took him to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alim dead.



Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem said being informed, police seized the truck, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

A case filed with the PS concerned in this regard, the OC added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A municipal employee was killed after being run over by a truck in Nachol Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Chandana area on the Gomstapur-Nachol road at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Mujibur Rahman Abbas, 40, a resident of Islampur Village in the upazila. He worked at Nachol Municipality office as MLSS.



According to locals, Abbas was going to Rohanpur from Nachol riding on his motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a truck smashed his motorcycle in front of Chandana Power Plant. He fell down and died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



The PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.



SYLHET: Three people were killed and another was injured after a truck hit another one standing on the road in Osmani Nagar Upazila of the district early Monday. The accident took place at around 4:50 am in Soargaon area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Osmani Nagar PS SI Milton said the driver and helper of a Sylhet-bound truck were repairing their vehicle parking it on the highway at early hours. Suddenly, another running truck hit the standing one from behind and the later one fell into a roadside ditch. Then the driver and helper of the standing one and helper of another one died on the spot.



Being informed, police and Fire Service members rescued the injured driver and took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. He is now undergoing treatment there, the SI added.



THAKURGAON: Five people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday.



Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi regional highway in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The accident took place in Balia Pukur area of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased were identified as Alium Uddin, 56, Mujahidabad area of Ranisankail Upazila, and Abul Hossain, 68, of Araji Chandanhat area of Baliadangi Upazila in the district.



Quoting locals, police said a cattle-laden three-wheeler (nosimon) was going to Baliadangi at noon. At that time, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the three-wheeler as a motorbike suddenly entered into the highway, which left a three-wheeler passenger Alim Uddin dead on the spot and three others critically injured.



Being informed, firefighters from Baliadangi Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed there and with the help of locals rescued the injured.



They were taken to Thakurgaon General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred two of them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and another to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.



Later on, another injured Abul Hossain died while undergoing treatment at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.



Baliadangi PS SI Abdus Sobhan confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the vehicles from the scene and separate unnatural death cases were filed in this regard.



On the other hand, at least three people were killed and four others injured after a three-wheeler, motorbike and human hauler collided with each other in the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased were identified as Alimuddin, 65, and Abul Hossain, 67, from Chandanchahat Malibasti Village in Ranishankail Upazila; and motorcyclist Md Mostafijur Rahman, 45, of Goalkari Village in Baliadangi.



Baliadangi PS SI Md Abdus Sobhan said the accident occurred at around 10:30 am on the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi road in Baliapukur village of Baliadangi Upazila when a Thakurgaon-bound three-wheeler collided with the human hauler coming from the opposite direction, and later, the motorcycle that got on the road from a lane hit the three-wheeler, which left Alimuddin dead on the spot.



On information, firefighters and police rescued the injured and took them to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex.

Passengers of three-wheeler Abul Hossain succumbed to his injuries on his way to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital and Mostafijur died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.



The police officials said the vehicles were seized from the scene.



CUMILLA: Four people including three students were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a covered van and pickup van on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The accident happened at around 3 pm in Lalbag U-turn area of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Saikat, 14, son of Mohon Mia, pickup van driver Morshed, son of Ali Ahammad, Sakib Ahmed, 15, son of Shah Alam and Foysal Mia, 15, son of Tuta Mia, residents of Lalbagh Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Saikat, Sakib, Foysal along with other students of Lalbagh High School were going to participate in a football tournament (U-17) in Upazila Parishad field riding on a pickup van.



A covered van hit the vehicle in the afternoon in Lalbag U-turn area. Both vehicles fell into a ditch at that time, leaving 18 people injured.



Being informed, highway police and firefighters rushed there and rescued the injured.



The injured were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Morshed and Saikat dead while Sakib and Faisal died on way to Dhaka.



Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Model PS OC Debashis Chowdhury said being informed, police seized the vehicles, however, the covered van driver managed to flee the scene.



