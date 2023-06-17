Boral River turns canal at Charghat

Video
Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 16: The Boral River has turned a narrow canal in Charghat Upazila of the district due to grabbing in its estuary.

The bank levels of the river have been raised for grabbing and filling lands in the mouth. This navigability crisis is halting normal flow of the river. According to field sources, the Boral is now at existence crisis. The river is now water-less. According to river experts, if the river is not dredged on emergency basis, the Boral River is likely to get erased from the map.

The dredging of intake channel of the river was completed in February in 2010. But it does not work in the rainy season to push water to the river. Locals complained, after dredging, the dredged sand and soil again got into the river.

At present, the river bad has brought under different crops, such as paddy, maize and sugarcane.

A member of Boral Rakkha Andolon  Saiful Islam Badsha said, in order to free the river banking upazilas from flood, the Water Development Board (WDB) in 1981-82 financial year constructed a dam at the mouth of origin to stop normal flow of the river.
He requested boundary marking of the river and dredging.

A visit to the spot found such scene and impact on general life. In the absence of water in the linking canals, farmers are meeting their irrigation water demand by using groundwater through pumps.

Besides, due to water layer falling, arsenic-borne diseases are appearing. Plain water fishes are disappearing day by day. In a compelling condition, fishers are shifting to other professions.

Upazila Chairman Fakrul Islam has blamed the WDB for the navigability crisis in the Boral River. Besides, despite the origin of the river at Charghat of Rajshahi the supervising of the river is under WDB-Natore, and it creates administrative complication in communication, he added.

He requested the WDB and local administration for freeing the river from illegal grabbers and taking effective measures in restoring its navigability with local public representatives.  

Deputy Divisional Engineer of the WDB-Natore Khalid Bin Walid said, a rescue project has already been undertaken to rescue water resources at Padma-Boral estuary to bring back navigability. The project will be implemented soon, the WDB official added.


