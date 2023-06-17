Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman dies from snakebite at Bagatipara

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, June 16: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Reshmi Mondal, 60, wife of Nandalal Mondal, a resident of Mishripara Village under Dayaram Union.

According to local sources, a poisonous snake bit the woman at her house in the morning while she was entering into a room where dry woods of cooking were kept, which left her critically injured.

She was later rescued by the family members, but died on the way to a local hospital at noon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on producing skilled human resources
Six cattle-heads burnt at Bagha
Two men electrocuted in Chandpur, Barishal
Tk 3,000cr sacrificial animals being prepared in Sirajganj
23 killed, 26 injured in separate road mishaps
Boral River turns canal at Charghat
Woman dies from snakebite at Bagatipara
Lightning kills four in Mymensingh, Sunamganj, Chuadanga


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft