Woman dies from snakebite at Bagatipara







The deceased was identified as Reshmi Mondal, 60, wife of Nandalal Mondal, a resident of Mishripara Village under Dayaram Union.



According to local sources, a poisonous snake bit the woman at her house in the morning while she was entering into a room where dry woods of cooking were kept, which left her critically injured.

She was later rescued by the family members, but died on the way to a local hospital at noon.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE, June 16: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Reshmi Mondal, 60, wife of Nandalal Mondal, a resident of Mishripara Village under Dayaram Union.According to local sources, a poisonous snake bit the woman at her house in the morning while she was entering into a room where dry woods of cooking were kept, which left her critically injured.She was later rescued by the family members, but died on the way to a local hospital at noon.