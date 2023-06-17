Video
Lightning kills four in Mymensingh, Sunamganj, Chuadanga

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondents

Four people including two girls have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Sunamganj and Chadanga, in two days.
 
DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Two madrasa students were killed by lightning strike in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Labiba Akhtar, 8, daughter of Juti Mia, and Murshida Akhter, 12, daughter of Omed Ali. Both of them were residents of Joripara Village under Ghoshgaon Union in the upazila. They were students of a local madrasa.
 
According local sources, thunderbolt struck on Labiba and Murshida while they were returning home from the madrasa in the afternoon, which left them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead on arrival.

Sub-Inspector of Dhobaura Police Station (PS) Md Insan Ali confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amir Ali, 45, son of Wahab Ali, a resident of Karailgaon Village under Narai Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on Amir Ali in the morning while he was catching fish in a haor beside the village, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Doarabazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Amir Ali dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Chhatak PS Md Mainul Jakir said on information, police visited the scene.

Noarai Union Parishad Chairman Dewan Pir Abdul Khaleq Raja confirmed the incident.  

CHUADANGA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gaffar, 26, a resident of Atnagar Village under Khadempur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Gaffar was working in a field near his house in the evening. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued by locals and taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Gaffar dead.


