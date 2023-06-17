

Nine lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni, Khulna, Natore



FENI: A total of 2,44,152 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district on Sunday.



Of these, 30,361 children of six to 59 months will be fed blue capsules while 2,13,791 children aged from 6 to 11 months will be fed red capsules.

This information was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Shahab Uddin at a press conference held in the CS office conference room on Wednesday.



CS Office Medical Officer Dr Asif ud-Doula Sifat said, the capsule-feeding will continue from 8am to 4pm in a total of 142 centres including 1,105 temporary ones, seven permanent and 30 mobile centres in 42 unions and five municipalities in six upazilas. A total of 2,741 activists including volunteers of Health Department and Family Planning Department will be deployed, he added.



Among others, District Information Officer S.M. Al-Amin, CS Office Medical Officer Jannatul Ferdaus, and Dr Rashedul Hasan were present in the press conference.



KHULNA: CS office here has completed all preparations to immunise over 3.06 lakh children aged between six months to 59 months with Vitamin A capsules under National Vitamin A+ Campaign on June 18.



CS office disclosed the information on Thursday at an orientation workshop with local journalists at Khulna School Health Clinic to make the National Vitamin A+ Campaign Day-2023 a success.



The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the assistance of the UNICEF.



Chaired by Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chief Health Officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Swapon Kumar Halder, Deputy CS Md Kamal Hossain, Regional Officer of PID S M Humayn Kabir, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon Office Dr Sadia Monwara Usha and District Health Superintendent Jayanta Nath Chakraborty.



Dr Sujat Ahmed said, a large number of volunteers and monitoring teams will provide Vitamin A capsules at 1,718 outreach centres in all nine upazilas including two municipalities and a Metropolitan area of the district from 8 am to 4 pm on the day.



"Around 36,667 babies (6-11 months) and 2, 69,137 babies (12-59 months) will be administered with one dose of Vitamin A capsules," he said.



"Special measures will be taken to feed Vitamin A capsules to under-five babies at bus stands, rail stations and other places to make the campaign a complete success in the district," he added.



NATORE: A total of 2,48,595 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules on Sunday.



In this regard, an orientation workshop was organised in the hallroom of Natore CS office on Thursday.



CS Dr Md Moshiur Rahaman presided over the function while journalists of different print and electronic media working took part in the programme.



During this time, CS Moshiur Rahaman said, feeding of Vitamin A capsules is the most important thing to children. It has great value for them.



Medical Officer Md Rassel presented the keynote paper where he discussed the technique of implementation of the programme elaborately.



The workshop informed that 2,48, 595 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules.



For this purpose, 388 centres will remain open at different points of the district for services.



On the other hand, 142 health workers, 196 community healthcare providers and 2,776 volunteers will work in those centres on the day of the programme implementation.



