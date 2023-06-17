20 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts







DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 250 grams of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested person is Abdul Alim, 19, a resident of Dakshin Ronogopaldi Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ronogopaldi Union Parishad Bazar area at night, and arrested Abdul Alim along with the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Anwar Hossain Talukder confirmed the matter.



BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with heroin and hemp from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Wednesday.



The arrested persons are: Naim Uddin, 45, son of late Joyen Uddin of Hasanipur Village; Nixon Shah, 34, son of Joynal Shah of Aliabad Village; and Altaf Hossain Sarder, 55, son of Foyez Uddin of Akkelpur Village in the upazila.



Local sources said a team of the Rajshahi DNC arrested them along with heroin and hemp from Mohanganj area of the upazila.

Later on, a mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sumon Chowdhury sentenced the trio to three months of jail and fined money.



DNC Inspector Saiful Islam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Islam along the law enforcers were also present during the drive.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of DNC, in a drive, detained a man along with 1,15,000 yaba tablets from Kekepara area of Teknaf Municipality in the district early Wednesday.



The arrested person is Md Sahed, 20. He is the driver of a minibus which was used by NGO works in a Rohingya Refugee Camp in the upazila.



Assistant Director (AD) of Teknaf DNC (Special Zone) Md Sirajul Mostafa said the NGO hired the minibus from an institution named 'Quicker Transport and Logistic Support'.



Members of Teknaf DNC Special Zone will investigate the incident and will find out the people involved behind the drug smuggling, the DNC AD added.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Teknaf PS against the arrested in this regard.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with four kilograms of hemp from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested person is Ashraful, 36, a resident of Mohadebpur Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.



Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman said on information, an operational team of police conducted a drive in Gunia Bazaar at night, and detained the man for his suspicious movement.



Later on, the law enforcers recovered four kilograms of hemp from his bag and arrested him for drug smuggling.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 550 yaba tablets from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.



The arrested youths are: Md Jakir Hossain, 22, son of Md Abul Foyez of Merashani Village, and Md Sohel Tanvir, 22, son of Renu Mia of Kashinagar Village under Singar Union in the upazila.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mirzapur intersection area of the upazila in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested men with Bijoynagar PS in this connection, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: Police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested five people including two women along with 4,000 yaba tablets and 978 pieces of Buprenorphine injection from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.



The arrested persons are: Milon Sheikh, 30, Liton Sheikh, 32, Subal Halder, 40, Parul Begum, 53, and Amena Begum, 51.



Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bagbati Union of the upazila, and arrested Milon, Liton and Subal along with 4,000 yaba tablets.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



Meanwhile, RAB members, in a drive, arrested two women along with Buprenorphine injections from Sadar Upazila in the district early Tuesday.



RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a passenger-laden bus at early hours, and arrested Parul and Amena along with 978 pieces of Buprenorphine injections.



RAB-12 Sirajganj Camp Company Commander Lt Abul Hashem Sabuj confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.



MUNSHIGANJ: Members of DNC, in separate drives, have arrested three people including two brothers along with hemp from Gazaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



DNC members arrested a man from Char Baushia Madhyamkandi area of the upazila at noon.



The arrested man is Sajal, 44, son of Shahjahan, a resident of Jamaldi area of the upazila.



Munshiganj District DNC Inspector Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan said a team of the DNC arrested him along with hemp from Char Baushia Madyamkandi area at noon.



Later on, Gazaria Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate GM Rashedul Islam sentenced Sajal to three months of simple imprisonment and fined him Tk 100 after conducting a mobile court.



On the other hand, members of DNC, in another drive, arrested two brothers along with four kilograms of hemp from the upazila on Tuesday noon.



The arrested persons are: Mahiuddin Bepari, 40, and Md Moazzem Hossain Bepari, 50, sons of Abdul Motaleb Bepari of Madhyamkandi Village in the upazila.



It was known that a team of the DNC arrested them along with 4kg hemp and Tk 2.70 lakh in cash from Madhyamkandi area.



The arrested are accused in a number of cases under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Gazaria PS.



NOAKHALI: Members of DNC, in an anti drug drive, arrested a man along with 1,520 yaba tablets from Subarnachar Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested man is Md Alauddin, 29, a resident of Charmajid Village under Ward No. 5 of Charbata Union in the upazila.



According to the DNC officials, acting on a tip-off, an operational team of the department conducted a drive in Subrana LPG Filling Station area at night, and detained the man for his suspicious movement.



Later on, they recovered 1,520 yaba tablets which was hidden in his shoes, and seized an auto-rickshaw used in smuggling the drugs.

Divisional AD of DNC Md Abdul Hamid said the arrested was sent to jail after filing of a case with Charjabbar PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 1,100 Tapentadol tablets from Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



RAB-5 CPC-2 Natore Camp Media Wing confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday afternoon.



The arrested persons are Suruj Mia, a resident of Chanchkoir Bazar under Gurudaspur Upazila in the district; and Shaheen Mia, hails from Najirdah Village under Kawnia Upazila of Rangpur District.



RAB-5 CPC-2 Natore Camp Commander Farhad Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baraigram Upazila Health Complex area, and halted a motorbike with two passengers on it.



Later on, the team arrested the duo red-handed along with 1,100 pieces of Tapentadol tablets which is known as an alternative of yaba tablets.



Meanwhile, RAB members also seized the motorbike used in smuggling the drugs.



The arrestees were handed over to Baraigram PS with a case filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Police arrested a man along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Panchhari Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Shanti Chakma, 35, son of Kopalaksha Chakma, a resident of Harubil Village in the upazila.



Panchhari PS OC Md Harunur Rashid said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Anik Kumar De and Assistant SI Kamrul conducted a drive in Yugeshwarpara area under No. 3 Panchhari Sadar Union of the upazila on June 10 last, and arrested Shanti Chakma along with 14 kilograms of hemp red-handed while he was trying to sell it.



The OC further said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchhari PS against the arrested person in this connection.



Such drives will continue to keep the upazila free from drugs, the OC added.



