Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers sniff massive victory setting record target

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tigers sniff massive victory setting record target

Tigers sniff massive victory setting record target

Bangladesh are seven wickets away from the victory of Dhaka Test against Afghanistan as the visitors managed to post 45 runs in their 2nd innings losing two wickets at the end of day-3.

Chasing an impossible target of 662 runs, visitors lost both their openers within couple of overs as Shariful Islam stroke in the very first ball of the innings to claim the wicket of Afghan opener Ibrahim Zardan.

Taskin Ahmed joined the party to prey Abdul Malik in the following over when Malik was on five. Afghans thus, had fallen in serious trouble losing two to manage seven runs.

Returned to dugout skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi as retired hurt, raised further tension in Afghanistan tent. A quick bouncer of Taskin Ahmed hit the helmet of Shahidi and he had to leave 22 yards. He has been kept under observation and is doubtful for the remaining part of the game.

However, resuming from overnight's 134 for one in the morning, Bangladesh went for lunch with 255 for two. Zakir Hasan was lone man to depart being run out when he was on 71 off 95. Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 112 and Mominul Haque was on 43 at that point of time.

Shanto whatsoever, got out early in the post lunch session adding 12 more runs. He articulated the 151-ball sublime knock by 15 boundaries. It was the 4th Test ton of Shanto and 2nd in the match.

He hit centuries in both the innings of a Test as the second Bangladesh batter after Mominul Haque. Mominul achieved that feat in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.
 
After Shanto's dismissal, Mushfiqur Rahim came in bat but failed to create any impact, who got out on eight off three hitting a maximum but Mominul had embraced the chance to regain his conference spectrum.

The Little Master remained unbeaten on 121 off 145 while skipper Liton Das was batting on 66 off 81 when the Tigers declared their second innings hoarding 425 runs losing four wickets. It was the 16th Test fifty of Liton and 1st as captain.

Mominul conversely, hit 12th Test ton, which is the highest number by a Bangladesh batter. Tamim and Mushfiq are following him with 10 centuries each.
 
The Tigers thereby, set enormous target of 662 runs, which is the 4th highest target in the history of the game.

The biggest ever target in a Test match was set in 1930,  when England compelled West Indies to chase 849 runs while Caribbeans imposed 735 runs on Australia in 1969. South Africa's 696 against England in 1939 is the 3rd highest and Australia's 648 against England in 2006 was the earlier 4th highest Test target.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghanistan won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. The Tigers posted 382 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Najmul Hossain Shanto (146), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (76), Mehidy Miraz (48) and Mushfiq (47).
 
Debutant Nijat Masood hauled five wickets for 79 runs while Yamin Ahmadzai took two. Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan and Rahmat Shah shared one wicket each.

Afghanistan in reply, were bowled out for 146 runs. Afsar Zazai (36) and Nasir Jamal (35) we're the notable scorers.

Ebadot Hossain hauled four wickets allowing 47 runs while Miraz, Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam seized two wickets apiece.



« PreviousNext »

