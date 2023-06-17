Video
Crawley falls on stroke of lunch as Australia hit back in Ashes opener

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 16: Zak Crawley fell on the stroke of lunch as Australia hit back on the first day of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 124-3 at the interval after Crawley was dismissed for 61, with Australia taking an admirable three wickets in the session on a benign pitch having lost the toss.

Recently-crowned World Test champions Australia omitted Mitchell Starc and recalled Josh Hazlewood for the first of the five-match series.

The opening ball of the Ashes has acquired some psychological significance in recent series, be it England quick Steve Harmison's huge wide in 2006 or left-arm quick Starc demolishing Rory Burns's leg-stump 18 months ago.

But on Friday it was England who struck the first blow, with Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins's opening delivery through the covers for four.

It was a stroke greeted by a huge roar from a 25,000 capacity crowd and Crawley also took a boundary off Hazlewood's first ball, clipping the seamer through square leg.

England have won 11 of their last 13 Tests. An aggressive approach, dubbed 'Bazball' in honour of coach Brendon McCullum's nickname, has been built on rapid run-scoring, and England sped to 22-0 off 21 balls on Friday.

Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) was caught flat-footed and cut a Hazlewood delivery low to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Crawley counter-attacked as he drove off-spinner Nathan Lyon and Boland for resounding boundaries.

Lyon, however, had Ollie Pope lbw for 31 on review with a quicker ball as he moved to within 12 wickets of 500 in Tests.

Crawley then completed a sparkling 56-ball fifty including six fours -- a reward for the faith shown in the talented but inconsistent opener by captain Ben Stokes and McCullum.

But off what became the last ball of the lunch, Boland produced a superb delivery that leapt off a length and brushed Crawley's glove.

Marais Erasmus initially ruled not out but the experienced South African umpire's decision was overturned on Australia's review.

Boland had unusually expensive figures of 1-34 in 6.4 overs for the morning session, with England now looking to star batsman Joe Root (20 not out).

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, while Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

Before play started Friday, both sets of players -- all wearing black armbands -- observed a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of a knife and vehicle rampage in the central English city of Nottingham this week.

Three people were stabbed to death, including teenage students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both of whom were keen cricketers.    �AFP


