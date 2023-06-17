England women's star Alessia Russo to leave Man United







The 24-year-old, who was the subject of a reported world record £450,000 ($572,000) bid for a female player from Arsenal in January, has been linked with a move to the Gunners, French giants Lyon and American side Washington Spirit.



A United statement on Friday read: "Manchester United can confirm that Alessia Russo will leave the football club on completion of her contract at the end of June.

"Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future."



Russo joined United in 2020 after previous spells with Chelsea, Brighton and North Carolina Tar Heels.



She scored 26 goals in 59 appearances for the club and helped them to second place in the Women's Super League and the FA Cup final last season.



However, it was her role in England's Euro 2022 success that shot her into the spotlight in her homeland.



Russo scored five goals in the tournament, including an incredible backheel finish in the semi-final victory over Sweden.



She is expected to lead the line for the Lionesses as they bid to win the World Cup for the first time in Australia and New Zealand later this year.



"It's been the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Russo posted on Instagram. "@manutdwomen, thank you for everything." �AFP



