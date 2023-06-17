

Asia Cup 2023 confirmed to take place in Hybrid Model



In a press release issued from their headquarters in Dubai, the ACC revealed that the Asia Cup will showcase a total of 13 ODI matches. The participating nations include cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, along with Afghanistan and rising team Nepal.



The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model; Four matches will be held in Pakistan, while the remaining nine matches are scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. This decision was made to accommodate the interests of the involved nations and address the concerns raised during the venue deliberations.

The ACC also outlined the format for the 2023 edition, which will consist of two groups. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the top two teams will compete in an exhilarating final match.



The announcement comes amidst a series of dramatic events and uncertainties surrounding the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka Cricket had expressed its keenness to host the tournament, offering a potential solution amid the venue conundrum. Pakistan had threatened to withdraw from the event if their proposed hybrid model was not accepted, while India showed support for the hybrid model, aiming to resolve the hosting venue uncertainties.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were embroiled in a tussle over the staging of the Asia Cup 2023, further complicating the situation. Additionally, the broadcaster had raised concerns about the absence of India versus Pakistan matches, hinting at a potential cancellation of the long-term ACC deal.



The refusal of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to play in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had added another layer of complexity, potentially jeopardizing the tournament if Pakistan had decided to withdraw. However, with the ACC's official announcement, cricket enthusiasts around the world can now rejoice as the Asia Cup 2023 is set to captivate fans with its electrifying matches. �UNB



