Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chinese pitch invader detained after hugging Messi

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

BEIJING, JUNE 16: Chinese police detained a young football fan and barred him from stadiums for a year after he invaded the pitch and embraced Lionel Messi during an Argentina-Australia friendly in Beijing, authorities said Friday.

The jersey-clad man ran onto the pitch at the Worker's Stadium midway through the match's second half on Thursday night and scored a hug from his idol before being chased down by guards.

The crowd roared and clapped at the man's antics, but police were not amused.

"The Chaoyang District public security bureau has already imposed administrative detention on him in accordance with the law," police said in a statement on Friday, identifying the 18-year-old by his surname Di.

Police ordered Di not to attend matches at stadiums for the next twelve months.

"Di also expressed remorse for his actions and accepted the punishment from the public security organ," the statement added, without specifying how long Di had been detained or whether he had been released.

Messi is idolised in football-mad China, where the underperforming national team and struggling domestic league are chronic sources of disappointment.

More than 50,000 people in Beijing braved the searing heat on Thursday to watch Messi lead his team to a 2-0 win over the Socceroos.

Many donned replica shirts bearing Messi's name, while others wore blue-and-white face paint and waved miniature Argentina flags.

Hundreds of fans had massed outside the team's luxury hotel earlier in the week and lined heavily guarded streets in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their hero.

One fan told AFP he had hidden inside the janitor's closet at the Argentinian team's hotel hoping to get close to Messi.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers sniff massive victory setting record target
Crawley falls on stroke of lunch as Australia hit back in Ashes opener
England women's star Alessia Russo to leave Man United
Asia Cup 2023 confirmed to take place in Hybrid Model
Chinese pitch invader detained after hugging Messi
Spain strike late against Italy to reach Nations League final
Mbappe says PSG 'my only option for now'
Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft