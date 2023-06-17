Video
Saturday, 17 June, 2023
Mbappe says PSG 'my only option for now'

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

FARO, JUNE 16: Kylian Mbappe on Thursday said staying at Paris Saint-Germain was his "only option for now" after the France superstar told the club he would not be extending his contract beyond 2024.

"I've already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it's my only option for now," Mbappe told a news conference ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal.

Mbappe earlier this week sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

"I didn't think a letter could kill or offend someone," Mbappe said on Friday.

He told AFP he had never discussed extending his contract with PSG beyond next year.

That immediately raised the prospect of the 24-year-old forward, one of the most coveted players in world football, following Lionel Messi out of Parc des Princes this summer.

Mbappe said he wasn't surprised by suggestions PSG could look to cash in by selling him now, rather than allowing him to leave for nothing at the end of next season.

"No, there's not much that shocks me," he said.

The France captain also denied interfering with the national team's preparations by sending the letter four days before the Gibraltar fixture.

"I accept everything, people can talk, criticise, I understand," he said. "People don't have all the ins and outs. I know why I do what I do and I say what I say. There's no problem with that."

"I have a responsiblity as captain. A few noises won't make me run away from this responsibility. It's not my temperament to run away," he added.

Mbappe also touched upon comments from President Emmanuel Macron, who on Wednesday said he would "try to push" for the player to stay in France.

"He wants for me to stay in Paris and my goal is to stay, so we're on the same wavelength," said Mbappe.

Later, Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps said he had discussed this week's events with his skipper.

"What's said between Kylian and I remain between Kylian and I," Deschamps told reporters.

"He's old enough to speak for himself, to say what he wants to say himself. "It might happen one day, that he leaves. He has the answer," Deschamps added.    �AFP


