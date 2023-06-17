

A Swing and Our Reunion

What do you see in the rain? Weeping fills your eyes,

I know the infinite love, gathered in your heart,

Created through the ages and for always,

Yearning to share.

Seeing the swing hanging from the ceiling

At my friend's place makes me remember my girlhood,

When afternoons were spent in the garden

Swinging and listening to the wind whispering -

I felt a frisson of love.



You caress me ,the web of my thoughts broke instantly ;

I smell coffee,and old friends start to reminisce about days gone by.

Irealize once again that old friends are a treasure troveofmemories,

Time-keepers, who can illuminate our true selves.



(Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)



Amidst the chatter and laughter of friends, across the open window,What do you see in the rain? Weeping fills your eyes,I know the infinite love, gathered in your heart,Created through the ages and for always,Yearning to share.Seeing the swing hanging from the ceilingAt my friend's place makes me remember my girlhood,When afternoons were spent in the gardenSwinging and listening to the wind whispering -I felt a frisson of love.You caress me ,the web of my thoughts broke instantly ;I smell coffee,and old friends start to reminisce about days gone by.Irealize once again that old friends are a treasure troveofmemories,Time-keepers, who can illuminate our true selves.(Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)