

A Night in June

White as a lily moulded of Earth's milk

That eve the moon bloomed in a hyacinth sky;

Soft in the gleaming glens the wind went by,

Faint as a phantom clothed in unseen silk:

The runnel twinkled through the shaken brier;

Above the hills one long cloud, pulsed with fire,

Flashed like a great enchantment-welded blade.

And when the western sky seemed some weird land,

And night a witching spell at whose command

One sloping star fell green from heav'n; and deep

The warm rose opened for the moth to sleep;

Then she, consenting, laid her hands in his,

And lifted up her lips for their first kiss.



II

There where they part, the porch's steps are strewn

With wind-blown petals of the purple vine;

Athwart the porch the shadow of a pine

Cleaves the white moonlight; and like some calm rune

Heaven says to Earth, shines the majestic moon;

And now a meteor draws a lilac line

Across the welkin, as if God would sign

The perfect poem of this night of June.

The wood-wind stirs the flowering chestnut-tree,

Whose curving blossoms strew the glimmering grass

Like crescents that wind-wrinkled waters glass;

And, like a moonstone in a frill of flame,

The dewdrop trembles on the peony,

As in a lover's heart his sweetheart's name.



