

Nosotras: Inspiring women leadership in Bangladesh In a world where gender inequalities persist, there is a powerful force working to transform lives and empower women in Bangladesh. Nosotras Women Connecting, a renowned Costa Rican organization dedicated to empowering girls and women from Latin America and Kenya, has set its sights on Bangladesh, aiming to ignite change and create a future of inclusivity, fairness, and support for all. Led by the visionary and passionate Marysela Zamora, the founder and executive director, Nosotras Women Connecting has already made a remarkable impact across Latin America, championing economic development, political participation, and overall well-being. Now, their focus turns to Bangladesh, recognizing the immense potential and determination among women in the country.



Unleashing Potential: Why Bangladesh?

The decision to choose Bangladesh was deliberate and purposeful. As a developing country, Bangladesh offers a unique opportunity to effect profound change in the community. Women in Bangladesh are breaking barriers and emerging as entrepreneurs, demonstrating their readiness to lead and make their mark in various fields. Nosotras Women Connecting believes in harnessing these potential and guiding women towards leadership roles, enabling them to bring about positive change on a national scale.



Nosotras Women Connecting presence in Bangladesh brings with it transformative programs aimed at empowering the next generation of women leaders of our country. Through invaluable guidance, mentorship, and tools to navigate challenges, the program will help to motivate and learn leadership skills that will help women to bring a change in society. They aim to engage women in programs, boot camps, and events, which will eventually empower young women to become the confident and capable leaders of tomorrow.



Challenging gender norms and amplifying women's voices:

Nosotras Women Connecting understands the power of communication, storytelling, and the creation of new narratives in challenging gender norms. By amplifying women's voices and reshaping societal perceptions, the organization fosters an environment that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. Through their initiatives, they inspire women to rewrite the narrative, breaking free from limiting stereotypes and paving the way for a more equitable society.



Political advocacy for gender equality:

Advocacy plays a crucial role in advancing the gender equality agenda, and Nosotras Women Connecting actively engages in political advocacy in Bangladesh. Through strategic collaborations with government institutions, civil society organizations, international partners, and the academic sector, the organization aims to drive policy changes that create a more equitable and just society. By influencing the political discourse, they lay the foundation for lasting societal transformation, ensuring that the voice of women is heard in decision-making processes.



Marysela Zamora's vision:

In a recent interview, Marysela Zamora shared her thoughts on empowering women in Bangladesh. She expressed her belief that women in the country are hungry for knowledge and eager to make a difference in their communities. Nosotras Women Connecting aims to unleash their potential and empower them to become the next generation of leaders. Zamora firmly believes that by focusing on youth and promoting gender equality, real change can be achieved, benefiting not only women but the entire society.



A call for change:

In a country where male dominance prevails in every sector, the arrival of Nosotras Women Connecting heralds a new era of opportunity, inspiration, and empowerment for women in Bangladesh. By organizing motivational events and providing innovative ideas, the organization aims to challenge societal norms and inspire women to seize their potential. With their support and guidance, women in Bangladesh can become the architects of change, driving progress and creating a more balanced and inclusive society.



