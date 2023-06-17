

Solo traveling: Adventurous, liberating & empowered



When the sun disappears in the sea, and the moon arrives, time stands still. After an adventurous, action-filled day of island hopping, snorkeling and exploring Bali, I dig my toes into the sand, and all the worries flutter away with each breath. The world around me begins to darken the sky behind the horizon that still glows. I lay down a mattress and sit by the sea at 1 in the morning with a quick realization that this is the most liberated I have ever felt- in my first ever solo trip.

Stepping out of your comfort zone, facing your fears, meeting fascinating people and overcoming obstacles on your own- solo travel is one of the best ways to learn about yourself and the world at large. Solo traveling is not just about the destination but also about accumulating valuable experiences and creating everlasting memories with freedom, choice and confidence.





Despite all the benefits that come with solo traveling, it can be quite overwhelming and daunting, especially the first time. While there are valid reasons for hesitation, solo travel is still a life-changing experience that one should experience at least once in their life. The very first step to gaining the courage to embark on a solo adventure is to understand that you are not alone. Once you have prepared yourself mentally, research as much as you can and then seek help from expert personnel. For instance, for my first solo trip to Indonesia, I visited a Travel Tech Company's office and took their trip consultancy service. They prepared a customized plan for me, ensuring the best, most memorable solo trip experience. The travel industry has truly flourished in the country, with so many online travel agencies emerging to make travelers' experiences hassle-free and relaxed.



Solo travel is, without a doubt, a transformative journey filled with empowering experiences. As women break out of their comfort zones, meet new people, and discover new cultures and ways of life, there is nothing more liberating than being alone in a foreign place. Whether you decide to plan everything on your own or take assistance from a travel partner as I did from ShareTrip, traveling solo should be on the bucket list of everyone. Thus, this season, embrace your independence and find your mojo by traveling alone!



The writer is a communication professional



