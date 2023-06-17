

‘Huny Randonat Gunny Hon’ crowns culinary champions



Throughout the competition, these gifted participants astounded the judges with their exceptional culinary skills, presenting a diverse array of delectable dishes. The event came to life through the dedicated efforts of organizers Sayma Sultan, Tahidul Islam, Kazi M. Irfanul Mustafa, and Mohammad Jahedul Alam, with the invaluable support of a team of seven mentors. A panel of esteemed judges, including Shahin Afroze, Jobaida Ashraf, Roushon Ara Begum, Sabina Sultana Eni, Noor Aktar Jahan, and Chef Irfan Hossain, meticulously evaluated each contestant's creations.



Reflecting on the event, Tawhidul Islam, the organizer and owner of Shutkiz, expressed her satisfaction, stating, "Our aim was to raise awareness about safe and chemical-free cooking practices. Additionally, we sought to promote Chittagong's traditional dish, Shu?ki, throughout the country and beyond. This competition provided a platform to discover the finest Shu?ki chefs, contributing to our nation's culinary excellence and economic prosperity. We hope to receive continued support for such events in the future."

Mustafa Akbar Chowdhury, the CEO of Agrohat, the program's title sponsor, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Shu?ki will undoubtedly take its place as one of Chittagong's prestigious culinary delights. This spectacular event centered on Shu?ki has been organized by the 'Huny Randonat Gunny Hon' program. It has been an outstanding and educational program, and I am proud that Agrohat has been associated with it."



The event received additional support from gold sponsor Saima's Creation, gift sponsor Topar Kitchenware, as well as Ghorowa, Minimax Furniture, A. Mabud Trading, and Baby Bazar. Candle and Event Planner served as the official photography partner.



