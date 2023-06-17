

Elevate your Eid style: Summer edition



This year, Eid-ul-Adha falls during the summer, and embracing the latest fashion trends can help you beat the heat while looking effortlessly attractive during the celebrations.



For women, opting for flowy and loose-fitting dresses made from cotton, linen, or lightweight silk is a perfect choice. Pastel shades and floral prints capture the essence of summer and add a touch of elegance to your Eid attire.

Midi and maxi dresses with open-back designs or cutouts not only keep you on-trend but also provide much-needed ventilation. Complete your look with comfortable sandals or canvas sneakers for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble.



Men can beat the heat by choosing breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics like linen or lightweight cotton. Short-sleeved shirts in vibrant colors or fun patterns are a great way to stay stylish and cool during Eid-ul-Adha.



Pair them with tailored shorts or lightweight chinos for a relaxed and fashionable summer outfit. Don't forget to complete the look with comfortable footwear like loafers or espadrilles.



When it comes to accessories, wide-brimmed hats provide protection from the sun while adding a touch of sophistication to your Eid outfit. Sunglasses with UV protection are a must-have to shield your eyes from harmful rays.



Choose lightweight and breathable fabrics for scarves or bandanas to add a pop of color and protect your neck from the sun.



As you prepare for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, consider exploring Le Reve, a leading fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a wide range of stylish and comfortable clothing options.



Le Reve has introduced an extraordinary collection for this summer, incorporating the latest designs and patterns that align with current fashion trends.



Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, shares her thoughts on the collection, stating, "At Le Reve, we believe that fashion should not only be about looking good but also feeling comfortable.



We carefully curated fabrics and designs that allow for maximum breathability, keeping our customers cool and fashionable."



Le Reve's summer collection includes stylish ensembles for women such as tunics, kameez, long tunics, salwar kameez, skirt-top sets, maternity tunics, and abaya sets.



Their saree collection offers a range of options in captivating designs, while the Nargissus collection showcases layered long tunics, flared shrug-tunics, muslin silk sharara-kameez, and elegant gowns.



For men, Le Reve offers a chic and classy Panjabi collection, along with a T-shirt collection that adds a new dimension to youth fashion.



