

Mutton Seekh Kabab

v 250 gms - mutton (ground into a coarse paste or minced)



v 75 gms - cottage cheese (paneer) (grated)





v 1 tbsp - corn flour



v 1 egg (whisked)



v 1 tsp - cumin powder



v 1 tsp - red chilli powder



v 1 tsp - paprika powder (optional)



v 1 tsp - white pepper powder



v 2 tbsp - cooking oil



v 10 cashewnut (optional)



v 25 gms - ginger



v 4 green chillies



v 25 gms - garlic



v 1 bunch - fresh green coriander leave (chopped)



v 1 onion, large (finely chopped)



v 1 tomato (finely chopped)



v 1 tbsp - butter, melted for basting



v 1 tsp - chaat masala, optional



v salt to taste



v For garam masala:



v 1 pinch cardamom powder



v 1 punch cinnamon powder



v 1 pinch cloves powder



v 1 pinch nutmeg powder



v 1 pinch fennel seed powder



Method:

1. Grind mutton coarsely; add egg, cumin powder, red chilli powder, paprika, white pepper, salt and oil.



2. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.



3. Grind ginger, chillies, garlic, coriander/cilantro leaves, onion, tomato, cottage cheese(paneer), cashew and garam masala powder with the lemon juice.



4. Mix this paste well with mutton paste.



5. Add more salt, if required.



6. Divide into equal portions and shape into balls.



7. You may adjust the consistency with the corn flour.



8. Skewer the balls, wet your hands and spread the balls by pressing each along the length of the skewers to make it long kebabs, and place them on the grill.



9. (You may even press in capsicum or tomato to the kebabs.)



10. Grill in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes (adjust according to the specifications of your gadget) (until golden brown), till it is cooked well, basting occasionally with butter/oil.



11. Alternatively you may press the meat ball into small rounds and roast it on a tawa as well.



12. Don't forget to baste occasionally with oil.



13. Sprinkle some chaat masala (optional) & serve it hot on a bed of brown roasted onions & tomato, along with tomato sauce or any chutney of your choice.



14. You may substitute mutton with any meat of your choice.



