Uniting talented Bangladeshi youth across North America

A major highlight of this year's conference is the establishment of a Youth Organization, aiming to unite talented Bangladeshi students from across the United States and Canada. The organization will provide a platform for these young individuals to showcase their talents through cultural stage shows, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh in a foreign country. This initiative serves as a bridge between generations, allowing the new wave of cultural ambassadors to preserve and share their traditions.



The conference will be graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the President of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who has accepted the invitation to be the main guest at the event. This marks a significant achievement for FOBANA, as the attendance of such a prominent figure underscores the importance of their cultural endeavors. Moreover, President Trudeau might share the stage with individuals such as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Muhammad Hasan Mahmud, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmed.

FOBANA's Former Chairman, Zakaria Chowdhury, expressed his excitement about hosting the 37th conference in collaboration with the Bangladesh Association Montreal. The event's main motto is to captivate the Bangladeshi people residing in North America and Canada, while also imparting the rich cultural values of Bangladesh to the younger generation.



FOBANA plays a pivotal role as a bridge, connecting Bangladeshi businesses with their American counterparts, thereby fostering economic growth and collaboration. Additionally, FOBANA demonstrates its commitment to education by offering scholarships to Bangladeshi students residing in the United States and Canada, empowering them to pursue academic excellence and professional growth.



Looking ahead, FOBANA plans to expand its scholarship program to Bangladesh, partnering with Jahangirnagar University. By broadening their reach, they aim to provide opportunities to Bangladeshi students both within North America and in their home country.



The upcoming 37th FOBANA conference promises to be a remarkable showcase of Bangladeshi culture, offering a platform for cultural exchange, networking, and community building. It is an event that aims to foster unity and pride within the Bangladeshi community, leaving a lasting impact for years to come.



