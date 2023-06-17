

Boarding schools redefining education in BD



Recognizing the need for a British-accredited boarding school in Bangladesh, Haileybury Bhaluka emerges as a game-changer in the realm of education. With its renowned reputation and commitment to excellence, Haileybury Bhaluka brings the world-class British curriculum to the doorstep of Bangladeshi students. By offering a rigorous academic program, infused with critical thinking, experiential learning, and a focus on holistic development, Haileybury Bhaluka ensures that students receive a well-rounded education that meets international standards.



In an exclusive interview with Miran Ali, Vice President at Brand BGMEA and Managing Director at Bitopi Group, The Daily Observer delves into Miran's personal experiences at Haileybury UK, his fondest memories, and his perspective on the new Haileybury Bhaluka.

You are an alumnus of the prestigious Haileybury UK. What was the main highlight of attending Haileybury? How was your initial experience?



Miran Ali shares his initial experience at Haileybury, reflecting on the transformative impact it had on his life. He highlights the new facilities, diverse teachers, and various educational options available, which provided a unique and eye-opening atmosphere. Miran also mentions the exposure to different cultures, nationalities, and facilities that enriched his time at Haileybury.



In all the years since completing you're A Levels at Haileybury UK, what are some of your fondest memories from that time?

Miran fondly recalls his experiences in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), where army officers provided instructions and visits to army bases were organized. He also reminisces about the Opera Society, where students attended opera performances in London and returned on the same night. Miran's memories of the Cathedral Society, which organized excursions to cathedral towns, further highlight the cultural and historical immersion he enjoyed at Haileybury.



According to you, can Haileybury Bhaluka replicate and ensure a high-quality education similar to Haileybury UK?

Miran acknowledges his initial concerns but expresses confidence in Haileybury Bhaluka's ability to achieve the same academic standards. He emphasizes the importance of recruiting top-notch teachers for the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and assures that the representatives of Haileybury Bhaluka are aware of this requirement.



Do you think boarding schools are important for students, and can they support the development of their characteristics, skills, and qualities?



Miran believes that boarding schools play a crucial role in shaping children's characteristics, skills, and qualities, particularly in modern society. He highlights the importance of discipline and independence instilled in students through boarding school education, providing a well-rounded education and fostering basic skills and outdoor activities that children may not experience in a typical household setting.



Haileybury Bhaluka is located quite far away from Dhaka city, and the local transport system is not very favorable. What are your thoughts on this? Can the location be challenging for students and their parents?



Miran acknowledges that the location of Haileybury Bhaluka, being far from Dhaka city, may pose challenges due to limitations in the local transport system. However, he expresses optimism that the school will have a well-planned calendar, allowing students to have periodic breaks and opportunities to go home. Miran believes that although coming home every weekend may not be practical, longer breaks will enable students to easily return home, mitigating any potential challenges.

How did your Haileybury education shape your success at university?



Miran attributes his success, to some extent, to his education at Haileybury. He credits his ability to get along with different types of people, value cohabitation with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and foster a sense of independence to his experience at the boarding school. Miran emphasizes that deviating from the typical lifestyle and embracing the boarding school environment can be beneficial for children in society.



Haileybury Bhaluka stands as a symbol of excellence in education, carrying forward the rich legacy of Haileybury UK. Miran Ali's insightful interview sheds light on the transformative power of a boarding school education and instills confidence in the ability of Haileybury Bhaluka to provide a world-class educational experience in Bangladesh. With its focus on academic standards, character development, and cultural immersion, Haileybury Bhaluka is poised to shape the future leaders of Bangladesh, empowering them to make a positive impact on a global scale.



Boarding schools have long been recognized as institutions that provide a unique and immersive educational experience for students. In Bangladesh, the importance of boarding schools cannot be understated, as they offer a holistic approach to education that goes beyond academics. By nurturing discipline, independence, and a global perspective, boarding schools equip students with essential life skills and prepare them for the challenges of the modern world.Recognizing the need for a British-accredited boarding school in Bangladesh, Haileybury Bhaluka emerges as a game-changer in the realm of education. With its renowned reputation and commitment to excellence, Haileybury Bhaluka brings the world-class British curriculum to the doorstep of Bangladeshi students. By offering a rigorous academic program, infused with critical thinking, experiential learning, and a focus on holistic development, Haileybury Bhaluka ensures that students receive a well-rounded education that meets international standards.In an exclusive interview with Miran Ali, Vice President at Brand BGMEA and Managing Director at Bitopi Group, The Daily Observer delves into Miran's personal experiences at Haileybury UK, his fondest memories, and his perspective on the new Haileybury Bhaluka.You are an alumnus of the prestigious Haileybury UK. What was the main highlight of attending Haileybury? How was your initial experience?Miran Ali shares his initial experience at Haileybury, reflecting on the transformative impact it had on his life. He highlights the new facilities, diverse teachers, and various educational options available, which provided a unique and eye-opening atmosphere. Miran also mentions the exposure to different cultures, nationalities, and facilities that enriched his time at Haileybury.In all the years since completing you're A Levels at Haileybury UK, what are some of your fondest memories from that time?Miran fondly recalls his experiences in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), where army officers provided instructions and visits to army bases were organized. He also reminisces about the Opera Society, where students attended opera performances in London and returned on the same night. Miran's memories of the Cathedral Society, which organized excursions to cathedral towns, further highlight the cultural and historical immersion he enjoyed at Haileybury.According to you, can Haileybury Bhaluka replicate and ensure a high-quality education similar to Haileybury UK?Miran acknowledges his initial concerns but expresses confidence in Haileybury Bhaluka's ability to achieve the same academic standards. He emphasizes the importance of recruiting top-notch teachers for the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and assures that the representatives of Haileybury Bhaluka are aware of this requirement.Do you think boarding schools are important for students, and can they support the development of their characteristics, skills, and qualities?Miran believes that boarding schools play a crucial role in shaping children's characteristics, skills, and qualities, particularly in modern society. He highlights the importance of discipline and independence instilled in students through boarding school education, providing a well-rounded education and fostering basic skills and outdoor activities that children may not experience in a typical household setting.Haileybury Bhaluka is located quite far away from Dhaka city, and the local transport system is not very favorable. What are your thoughts on this? Can the location be challenging for students and their parents?Miran acknowledges that the location of Haileybury Bhaluka, being far from Dhaka city, may pose challenges due to limitations in the local transport system. However, he expresses optimism that the school will have a well-planned calendar, allowing students to have periodic breaks and opportunities to go home. Miran believes that although coming home every weekend may not be practical, longer breaks will enable students to easily return home, mitigating any potential challenges.How did your Haileybury education shape your success at university?Miran attributes his success, to some extent, to his education at Haileybury. He credits his ability to get along with different types of people, value cohabitation with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and foster a sense of independence to his experience at the boarding school. Miran emphasizes that deviating from the typical lifestyle and embracing the boarding school environment can be beneficial for children in society.Haileybury Bhaluka stands as a symbol of excellence in education, carrying forward the rich legacy of Haileybury UK. Miran Ali's insightful interview sheds light on the transformative power of a boarding school education and instills confidence in the ability of Haileybury Bhaluka to provide a world-class educational experience in Bangladesh. With its focus on academic standards, character development, and cultural immersion, Haileybury Bhaluka is poised to shape the future leaders of Bangladesh, empowering them to make a positive impact on a global scale.