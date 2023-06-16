PM to open Waste-Based Power Plant at Aminbazar on July 20







The foundation laying ceremony of the Waste-Based Power Plant near the Aminbazar landfill in the capital under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on July 20 this year, will start operation within next two years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction work on the day.



Once the construction of the plant is completed, people of Dhaka city will get smart services with 42.5mw waste-based environment-friendly electricity from the plant.

This was disclosed by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam at a briefing after an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday at Local Government Division (LGD) conference room at the Secretariat.



The meeting was called to review the preparation of the programme to be arranged on the occasion of the laying foundation stone of the power plant on July 20 at Aminbazar landfill of the DNCC.



Tajul Islam said that income and consume of the country's people increased huge due to economic progress. To meet the increasing demand, farmers have been growing huge vegetable and other products.



The waste of the huge products must be disposed properly. Otherwise, massive problems will be created. Considering the situation, the initiative of producing waste-base power was taken.



Following the incineration method, China Machineries Engineering Corporation (CMEC), a Chinese company, will construct the plant spending around US$300m, equivalent to Tk 3,249.70 crore, on 30 acres of land. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy the electricity at Tk 21 per unit for next 25 years after starting production.



The Minister informed that the plant will produce 42.5mw electricity every day by incinerating 3,000 metric tonnes of waste to be generated in the Dhaka city. The DNCC will ensure supply of 3,000 tonnes of waste every day and CMEC will ensure production and supply of 42.5mw electricity every day. If anyone of the authorities fails to ensure it, they have to pay penalty of US$3,000 per day.



The Minister informed that the target of production of power was set for October of 2025.



Among other, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, LGD Secretary Mohammad Ibrahim and other senior officials concern attended the meeting.

