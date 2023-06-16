Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN unanimously adopts BD's Culture of Peace resolution

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship resolution on the 'Culture of Peace'.

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, introduced the resolution at the UNGA on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
 
"Indeed, it is more urgent today than ever to promote a culture of peace; to prioritize dialogue and rapprochement over violence and confrontation," said Ambassador Muhith.  

While introducing the resolution, Ambassador Muhith highlighted the continued relevance of culture of peace in today's world, characterised by complex challenges and boundless opportunities.
 
Since then, Bangladesh has been facilitating this resolution at the assembly every year and also convening a high-level forum on the culture of peace in the General Assembly.

The last High-Level Forum, which was held on September 6, 2022, focused on the transformative role of culture of peace to ensure justice, equality, and inclusion for advancing peace-building.
 
 This year, the resolution centred on collective efforts to address global risks and challenges with the United Nations playing a central role. It underscored the importance of strengthening preventive diplomacy, dialogue and healthy debates at all levels.
      
The resolution was first adopted on September 13, 1999, during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

While reaffirming the invaluable role of women in conflict prevention and resolution, it called for fully equal and meaningful participation of women in such processes. Among others, the resolution stressed the need to address the underlying drivers of violence and conflict and also to promote a culture of peace in the context of ongoing digital transformation.  

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative stated that the resolution of the Culture of Peace has, over time, grown in relevance and evolved into a dominant theme, finding larger footprints and recognition in all major UN discourses.  

"In the rapidly changing global situation, it has proved to be a useful means to complement UN Charter obligations of maintaining peace in the world," he added.  

This year's resolution has been cosponsored by more than 100 countries, showcasing a broad-based endorsement from a diverse representation of UN member states.  

Bangladesh's continued facilitation of this resolution each year stands as a testament to the international community's profound confidence in Bangladesh as a steadfast advocate for global peace.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'BD's sovereign right to independent policy must be respected by all'
PM to open Waste-Based Power Plant at Aminbazar on July 20
UN unanimously adopts BD's Culture of Peace resolution
BD has 10-yr gas reserve, Nasrul tells JS
34 NBFIs struggling to survive failing to recover money looted by PK Halder, others
Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised
192 BD Americans refute 6 US Congressmen's statement
Not aware of 6 Congressmen's letter to Biden on BD: US State Dept


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft