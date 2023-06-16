Video
BD has 10-yr gas reserve, Nasrul tells JS

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday that the country has a 10-year reserve of natural gas. and Petrobangla is now producing about 2,200 million cubic feet of gas on an average per day.

"The country's gas reserve could be extended if new gas wells are discovered," said the State Minister while responding to a star-mark question made by Kazim Uddin Ahmed of Mymensingh-11 at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.

The country's primary gas reserve, including the stock of the newly invented Ilisha gas field, stands at 40.43 trillion cubic feet while the extractable gas reserve stands at 28.76 trillion cubic feet, Nasrul Hamid said.

The State Minister said currently, natural gas is supplied to different types of consumers, including electricity, captive power, industrial fertilizer factory, CNG, households, commercial and tea-garden in 30 districts through six gas companies like Titas gas, Bakhrabad gas, Jalalabad gas, Karnaphuly gas, Western gas and Sundarban gas distribution companies.

Of the extractable gas, he said as much as 19.94 trillion cubic feet of gas has already been extracted and the remaining reserve is 8.82 trillion cubic feet.

Responding to another question, the State Minister said nearly 3,000 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied in a day comprising our local source and the imported LNG.


