34 NBFIs struggling to survive failing to recover money looted by PK Halder, others







Of those, one or two NBFIs are still fighting to return to business under a new management by recovering their funds withdrawn in the name of loan while condition of at least 13 institutions is even worse. They couldn't realize a single penny from the influential borrowers who fled abroad.

In this situation, a section of investors and depositors have been withdrawing their funds from the NBFIs. Most of the NBFIs are struggling to pay the funds of the depositors back.





"The NBFIs don't have any contribution to the country's economy. Rather, those are now a big headache for the central bank and the government. There is no difference whether those exist or not. The government should take decisions about those losing concerns," Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank told this correspondent while talking recently.



But, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Mejbaul Haque, also spokesperson of the central bank, does not agree to the opinion of Dr Saleh Uddin.



"The government must dissolve or suspend operations of such NBFIs as the fraudulent borrowers will be benefited from such activities. Instead, the government should help those NBFIs, so that they can come back to business. It would help the NBFIs to return the deposits to the depositors by realizing the funds looted in various forms," Mejbaul opined.



He claimed, "Bangladesh Bank is trying to strengthen the NBFIs which have lost their funds in various formats including bad loans. We are working to bring the money, which PK Halder had looted and laundered to various countries, back to the country through legal procedures."



According to the central bank statement, the financial condition of the NBFIs - the Peoples' Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Corporation Ltd (BIFC), International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) and FAS Finance and Investment Ltd - became worse after the incident of huge financial scam by PK Halder.



Same time, some NBFIs - Premier Leasing and Finance Ltd, Prime Finance and Investment Ltd, Fareast Finance and Investment Ltd, First Finance Ltd, and Union Capital Ltd - had become weak financially due to irregularities and corruption of their management authorities.



As a result, the NBFIs have become financially weak and incurred continuous losses. Presently, their responsibilities are higher than their capital and assets.



However, the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, a losing concern due to PK Halder's looting, has started turning around financially under its new management led by former Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan (NI Khan). The new management of NI Khan took the charge of the NBFI on the directive of the High Court.



Only in two years, it has turned around recovering some default loans from the borrowers and taking financial support from the central bank. It has also taken over the responsibilities of some small NBFIs and business entities which had taken loans from the International Leasing. Now, the companies have also started functioning under new management and returning their loans to the NBFI.



Regarding the steps of turning the International Leasing as a profitable concern and returning the money back to the depositors, NI Khan recently told this correspondent that they have taken the office in June, 2020 in accordance with the order of the HC. Several initiatives were taken to recover the loans from the borrowers and giving back to the depositors.



"When we had taken over the office, the condition of some borrowers was bad. But, we have taken steps to change their financial conditions. It started working. Some companies which had taken huge loans from International Leasing have recovered their financial conditions and giving their loans back. Some new companies have been given loans. It's now working smoothly and normally and giving its depositors deposits back gradually," he claimed.



The Finance Ministry had appointed Bangladesh Bank Deputy General Manager Md Asaduzzaman Khan as the Liquidator to the Peoples' Leasing in 2019 to liquidate the NBFI after failing to recover their money from the defaulters. But, it failed to close the business. Finally, the government gave announcement to revive it forming a new management. The new management also failed to pay the depositors back their deposits yet.



More than Tk 2,152 crore was looted from the FAS Finance by PK Halder. It had a responsibility of around Tk 2,918 crore. In this situation, a new management was formed in 2021 by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). It's not possible now to recover the money from Halder.



At least 34 Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) have been struggling to survive after failing to recover huge amount of money looted by various influential persons including Proshanto Kumar Halder, better known as PK Halder, who is now in jail at Kolkata in India.Of those, one or two NBFIs are still fighting to return to business under a new management by recovering their funds withdrawn in the name of loan while condition of at least 13 institutions is even worse. They couldn't realize a single penny from the influential borrowers who fled abroad.In this situation, a section of investors and depositors have been withdrawing their funds from the NBFIs. Most of the NBFIs are struggling to pay the funds of the depositors back.Considering the situation, country's economists suggested to suspend operation of such financial institutions as those have no contribution to the country's economy. Rather, those are now a burden to the central bank and the government."The NBFIs don't have any contribution to the country's economy. Rather, those are now a big headache for the central bank and the government. There is no difference whether those exist or not. The government should take decisions about those losing concerns," Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank told this correspondent while talking recently.But, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Mejbaul Haque, also spokesperson of the central bank, does not agree to the opinion of Dr Saleh Uddin."The government must dissolve or suspend operations of such NBFIs as the fraudulent borrowers will be benefited from such activities. Instead, the government should help those NBFIs, so that they can come back to business. It would help the NBFIs to return the deposits to the depositors by realizing the funds looted in various forms," Mejbaul opined.He claimed, "Bangladesh Bank is trying to strengthen the NBFIs which have lost their funds in various formats including bad loans. We are working to bring the money, which PK Halder had looted and laundered to various countries, back to the country through legal procedures."According to the central bank statement, the financial condition of the NBFIs - the Peoples' Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Corporation Ltd (BIFC), International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) and FAS Finance and Investment Ltd - became worse after the incident of huge financial scam by PK Halder.Same time, some NBFIs - Premier Leasing and Finance Ltd, Prime Finance and Investment Ltd, Fareast Finance and Investment Ltd, First Finance Ltd, and Union Capital Ltd - had become weak financially due to irregularities and corruption of their management authorities.As a result, the NBFIs have become financially weak and incurred continuous losses. Presently, their responsibilities are higher than their capital and assets.However, the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, a losing concern due to PK Halder's looting, has started turning around financially under its new management led by former Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan (NI Khan). The new management of NI Khan took the charge of the NBFI on the directive of the High Court.Only in two years, it has turned around recovering some default loans from the borrowers and taking financial support from the central bank. It has also taken over the responsibilities of some small NBFIs and business entities which had taken loans from the International Leasing. Now, the companies have also started functioning under new management and returning their loans to the NBFI.Regarding the steps of turning the International Leasing as a profitable concern and returning the money back to the depositors, NI Khan recently told this correspondent that they have taken the office in June, 2020 in accordance with the order of the HC. Several initiatives were taken to recover the loans from the borrowers and giving back to the depositors."When we had taken over the office, the condition of some borrowers was bad. But, we have taken steps to change their financial conditions. It started working. Some companies which had taken huge loans from International Leasing have recovered their financial conditions and giving their loans back. Some new companies have been given loans. It's now working smoothly and normally and giving its depositors deposits back gradually," he claimed.The Finance Ministry had appointed Bangladesh Bank Deputy General Manager Md Asaduzzaman Khan as the Liquidator to the Peoples' Leasing in 2019 to liquidate the NBFI after failing to recover their money from the defaulters. But, it failed to close the business. Finally, the government gave announcement to revive it forming a new management. The new management also failed to pay the depositors back their deposits yet.More than Tk 2,152 crore was looted from the FAS Finance by PK Halder. It had a responsibility of around Tk 2,918 crore. In this situation, a new management was formed in 2021 by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). It's not possible now to recover the money from Halder.