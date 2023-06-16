

Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised



During the period, 285 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 237 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 4,087 dengue cases and 3,121 recoveries this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB

