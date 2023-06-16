Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised

Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 29 this year.

During the period, 285 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 237 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.
Nine hundred and thirty seven patients, including 766 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 4,087 dengue cases and 3,121 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'BD's sovereign right to independent policy must be respected by all'
PM to open Waste-Based Power Plant at Aminbazar on July 20
UN unanimously adopts BD's Culture of Peace resolution
BD has 10-yr gas reserve, Nasrul tells JS
34 NBFIs struggling to survive failing to recover money looted by PK Halder, others
Dengue: 1 dies, 285 more hospitalised
192 BD Americans refute 6 US Congressmen's statement
Not aware of 6 Congressmen's letter to Biden on BD: US State Dept


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft