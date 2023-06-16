Not aware of 6 Congressmen's letter to Biden on BD: US State Dept







"I'm not familiar with the letter. We generally don't comment on letters that we get from members of Congress," said Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, at a regular briefing on June 14.



He said they respond to them back usually confidentially but they will continue to make known privately as well as publicly any concerns that they have.

A group of around 200 prominent Bangladeshi Americans have said the recent letter from six US Congressmen to President Joe Biden - demanding stricter sanctions against the Bangladesh government - contains "false and misleading information."



In particular, the letter ignores the October 2001 post-national election violence unleashed on the Hindu community by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami-led coalition, the Bangladeshi Americans said.



Asked about BNP's position to obstruct elections under the current government, spokesperson Miller said he does not want to speak to that specifically other than to say that the United States is committed to the promotion of democracy and fair elections all over the world.



"That of course includes Bangladesh. Democracy is the most enduring means to advance peace, prosperity, and security. Promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms is at the heart of our - the administration's foreign policy, and we have made that clear as it pertains to Bangladesh," he said. �UNB



