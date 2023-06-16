Video
Friday, 16 June, 2023
Fakhrul must apologise for derogatory remark on election: Quader

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul should apologise for his derogatory remarks on the country's election.

He said this at Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital while addressing a discussion on a three-month-long tree plantation programme organised by the Krishak League.

"How can the BNP secretary general make such derogatory comments regarding free and fair elections? Didn't he witness the elections in Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna and Cox's Bazar?" -- Quader said referring to Fakhrul's "use of slang" while describing elections under the Awami League government.
The AL general secretary said Fakhrul's comment is an "obstacle" to free and fair elections.

"Doesn't it qualify under the recently announced US visa restrictions?" -- he asked.

Accusing the BNP of vandalising Bangabandhu's mural in Chattogram, the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister said: "Why aren't the ones who are speaking from abroad taking any action in this case? Isn't that an obstacle to a fair election?"

Quader demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

Referring to Fakhrul's latest comments on Awami League, Quader said that the late Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury called BNP a "broken party" because it had failed in its repeated movements.

 "Our knees are not broken. It's the BNP whose knees are shaking due to fear of losing the election," Quader said.

The Awami League general secretary said those who make tall claims and lie in the name of politics, complain to foreigners so that Bangladesh falls into more trouble.

"Today, the game is on not only in Bangladesh but also abroad, centring the national election. A conspiracy is underway. Even though they are not in power, they have the money to hire lobbyists using crores of taka."     �UNB



