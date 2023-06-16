Vitamin-A Plus campaign starts on Sunday



Children between 6 and 59 months will be fed Vitamin-A plus capsules at all government health centres and other designated places across the country from 8:00am to 4:00pm on June 18, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.



A target has been set to feed red and blue coloured Vitamin-A capsules to 25 lakh children aged 6 to 11 months and 1.95 crore children aged 12 to 59 months. A total of 2.20 crore children, he said at a press briefing on the occasion of Vitamin-A plus campaign at a city hotel in the capital.

