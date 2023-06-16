AL planning to hold another mock polls by promoting obedient officials: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said, "Awami League (AL) government makes a blue print to hold another mock general election by reshuffling and promoting their obedient police and administrative personnel."



He said it at a discussion meeting marking the 'Black Day of Newspaper' organized by the Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Forum, a pro-BNP platform at Reporters Unity.

Fakhrul said, "There're reports in some newspapers about massive reshuffle and promotion in the police and public administration departments to arrange another mock general election," Fakhrul said."

Mentioning that, "AL has started the process for holding another dummy election by rigging votes and controlling state organs," he said, "But I want to recall the memory of Pharaoh, Nimrod, and Ershad.



All of them also tried to hang onto power but they eventually failed and bound to quit power in front of the public wrath."



"You (AL) also had established BAKSAL with all such arrangements, but how many days could you stay in power?" Fakhrul added.



