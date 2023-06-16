

BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG



The BSF has been asked to inform the BGB if there is any presence of KNF in their country or if there are any terrorist camps, said the DG of BGB at a press conference at the BGB Peelkhana headquarters on Thursday after returning from the BGB-BSF DG level border conference at New Delhi.



The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General level Border Coordination Conference, 2023 concluded in New Delhi of India on Wednesday.

Both the security forces emphasised expediting and giving more momentum to developmental and infrastructure activities that will boost the trade and bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, BGB sources said.



The two sides agreed on five developmental projects, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. BSF and BGB agreed upon curbing border crimes effectively through more night simultaneous coordinated patrols in vulnerable regions and real-time sharing of information.



The two sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime-free, sources said.



Both the border forces of India and Bangladesh have agreed upon five developmental projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of the population along the border.



During the conference, five developmental projects were agreed upon, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries.



Highlighting the importance of a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes like drugs smuggling, contraband items, FICN/Gold/Narcotics, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime free.



