Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG

BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG

The terrorist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) is destroying the peace in the hilly areas. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB  is working to maintain peace in the hill areas taking part in a joint operation with the army, capturing the camp of the terrorist group, recovering weapons and ammunition said Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (DG BGB) on Tuesday.

The BSF has been asked to inform the BGB if there is any presence of KNF in their country or if there are any terrorist camps, said the DG of BGB at a press conference at the BGB Peelkhana headquarters on Thursday after returning from the BGB-BSF DG level border conference at New Delhi.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General level Border Coordination Conference, 2023 concluded in New Delhi of India on Wednesday.

Both the security forces emphasised expediting and giving more momentum to developmental and infrastructure activities that will boost the trade and bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, BGB sources said.

The two sides agreed on five developmental projects, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. BSF and BGB agreed upon curbing border crimes effectively through more night simultaneous coordinated patrols in vulnerable regions and real-time sharing of information.

The two sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime-free, sources said.

Both the border forces of India and Bangladesh have agreed upon five developmental projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of the population along the border.

During the conference, five developmental projects were agreed upon, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the importance of a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes like drugs smuggling, contraband items, FICN/Gold/Narcotics, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime free.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul must apologise for derogatory remark on election: Quader
Vitamin-A Plus campaign starts on Sunday
AL planning to hold another mock polls by promoting obedient officials: Fakhrul
BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG
Two arrested doctors sent to jail
UNHCR, Japan sign US 2.9m deal for Rohingya support
Journo beaten up by UZ chairman’s men dies in hospital
PM for ensuring immunization of all children across globe


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft