Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:41 AM
Dereliction Of Duty

Two arrested doctors sent to jail

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

Two physicians were arrested for their alleged mishandling of a baby's delivery, leading to the newborn's death at Central Hospital in the city, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Farah Diba Chhanda passed the order rejecting their bail prayer. The accused physicians are Dr Muna Shaha and Dr Shahazadi Mustarshida Sultana of  Dhaka's Central Hospital located at Dhaka's Green Road. The accused earlier gave confessional statements before two separate courts in Dhaka.

Police arrested them on Wednesday night after the aggrieved family filed a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station accusing Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna of deception and wrong treatment,

Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old woman, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by a doctor at the facility. She got admitted under the supervision of that doctor, who was abroad at the time, according to media reports.

But Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth. Her baby died a day later.

Mahbuba is currently receiving treatment in the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka. Her condition is still not stable.


