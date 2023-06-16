Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Journo beaten up by UZ chairman’s men dies in hospital

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Jun 15: The Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com, who was assaulted allegedly by the followers of a local union parishad chairman on Wednesday night, died at a hospital in Mymensingh on Thursday afternoon.

Golam Rabbani Nadim,, 42, also the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, and Daily Manab Zamin, died at around 2:45pm while being treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, police said.
 
Family members and colleagues of the victim alleged that the supporters of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad of Bakshiganj upazila, attacked Nadeem for publishing a report on Mahmudul.

Colleagues of Nadim, and local sources said some people attacked Nadeem while he was returning home after completing his professional duty in Pathati area at around 10:00pm on Wednesday. When Nadim became unconscious, the miscreants fled the scene.

Locals took him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was transferred to Jamalpur General Hospital at midnight. As his condition deteriorated there, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning.  Nadim, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 2.45pm.

Nadim's wife Monira Begum alleged that Shadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam and also union Awami League General Secretary, filed a case under Digital Security Act (DSA) against Nadim, over publishing a report on him. The case was rejected by the court on Wednesday. The followers of UP chairman attacked Nadim over the issue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul must apologise for derogatory remark on election: Quader
Vitamin-A Plus campaign starts on Sunday
AL planning to hold another mock polls by promoting obedient officials: Fakhrul
BGB jointly working with Army to flush out KNF terrorists from CHT: DG
Two arrested doctors sent to jail
UNHCR, Japan sign US 2.9m deal for Rohingya support
Journo beaten up by UZ chairman’s men dies in hospital
PM for ensuring immunization of all children across globe


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft