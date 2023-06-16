Journo beaten up by UZ chairman’s men dies in hospital







Golam Rabbani Nadim,, 42, also the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, and Daily Manab Zamin, died at around 2:45pm while being treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, police said.



Family members and colleagues of the victim alleged that the supporters of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad of Bakshiganj upazila, attacked Nadeem for publishing a report on Mahmudul.

Colleagues of Nadim, and local sources said some people attacked Nadeem while he was returning home after completing his professional duty in Pathati area at around 10:00pm on Wednesday. When Nadim became unconscious, the miscreants fled the scene.



Locals took him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was transferred to Jamalpur General Hospital at midnight. As his condition deteriorated there, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning. Nadim, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 2.45pm.



Nadim's wife Monira Begum alleged that Shadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam and also union Awami League General Secretary, filed a case under Digital Security Act (DSA) against Nadim, over publishing a report on him. The case was rejected by the court on Wednesday. The followers of UP chairman attacked Nadim over the issue.

