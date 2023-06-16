PM for ensuring immunization of all children across globe







"We must work together to make sure that all children around the world get immune from deadly communicable diseases," she said at a video statement screened at GAVI's "Global Vaccine Impact Conference: Raising Generation Immunity," being held in Spanish capital Madrid on June 13-15.



Mentioning that immunisation is a great gift for the world's children, the Prime Minister said that she supports the conference's aim to raise a "Generation Immunity".

She said Bangladesh has expanded basic immunisation coverage up to 98 percent through excellent use of GAVI's support for rolling out vaccines and strengthening its health systems.



Around 80 percent of this amount has funded new vaccines against measles, polio and pneumonia, she said, adding, "We've a trained pool of trained workforce to administer vaccines."



Bangladesh observes a National Immunisation Day every year, the Prime Minister said, "Our government updated the National Immunisation Policy with focus on equity and social justice."



Referring to the partnership between Bangladesh and GAVI that began in 2001, she said that with GAVI's support, Bangladesh has now introduced HPV vaccines to fight against cervical cancer.



She said, "We've done pioneering work on cholera vaccines and have taken our experience to other countries."



During COVID-19, Sheikh Hasina called for recognising pandemic vaccines as global public goods. "I hope the new International Pandemic Treaty will reflect that call," she said.



"We are supporting our local pharmaceutical industries to develop and produce effective pandemic vaccines at affordable price," she said, adding, "We stand ready to partner with GAVI on innovation in immunisation."



The Bangladesh PM recalled GAVI's support for vaccinating children of the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar now sheltered in Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina said she feels proud as Bangladesh received GAVI Alliance Awards in 2009 and 2012. "I consider it to be an honour to have been recognised as GAVI's 'Vaccine Hero' in 2019."



She said, "My life's mission is to make our country safe, resilient and prosperous for our children and grandchildren."



She hoped that GAVI will continue to support Bangladesh to save its children from vaccine-preventable diseases.



The Prime Minister also thanked the Government of Spain and GAVI for organizing this Global Vaccine Impact Conference.



The Global Vaccine Impact Conference marks a critical milestone in Gavi's current strategic period.



Co-hosted by the Government of Spain, the meeting will convene world leaders and immunisation experts to take stock of the Vaccine Alliance's progress against key objectives and develop strategies to address the challenges and opportunities of the future. The conference's theme is "Raising Generation Immunity" celebrates the Vaccine Alliance's achievement in protecting a whole generation of children from potentially fatal infectious diseases since 2000. �UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday put emphasis on collective work to make sure that all children across the globe are immune to deadly communicable diseases."We must work together to make sure that all children around the world get immune from deadly communicable diseases," she said at a video statement screened at GAVI's "Global Vaccine Impact Conference: Raising Generation Immunity," being held in Spanish capital Madrid on June 13-15.Mentioning that immunisation is a great gift for the world's children, the Prime Minister said that she supports the conference's aim to raise a "Generation Immunity".She said Bangladesh has expanded basic immunisation coverage up to 98 percent through excellent use of GAVI's support for rolling out vaccines and strengthening its health systems.Around 80 percent of this amount has funded new vaccines against measles, polio and pneumonia, she said, adding, "We've a trained pool of trained workforce to administer vaccines."Bangladesh observes a National Immunisation Day every year, the Prime Minister said, "Our government updated the National Immunisation Policy with focus on equity and social justice."Referring to the partnership between Bangladesh and GAVI that began in 2001, she said that with GAVI's support, Bangladesh has now introduced HPV vaccines to fight against cervical cancer.She said, "We've done pioneering work on cholera vaccines and have taken our experience to other countries."During COVID-19, Sheikh Hasina called for recognising pandemic vaccines as global public goods. "I hope the new International Pandemic Treaty will reflect that call," she said."We are supporting our local pharmaceutical industries to develop and produce effective pandemic vaccines at affordable price," she said, adding, "We stand ready to partner with GAVI on innovation in immunisation."The Bangladesh PM recalled GAVI's support for vaccinating children of the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar now sheltered in Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina said she feels proud as Bangladesh received GAVI Alliance Awards in 2009 and 2012. "I consider it to be an honour to have been recognised as GAVI's 'Vaccine Hero' in 2019."She said, "My life's mission is to make our country safe, resilient and prosperous for our children and grandchildren."She hoped that GAVI will continue to support Bangladesh to save its children from vaccine-preventable diseases.The Prime Minister also thanked the Government of Spain and GAVI for organizing this Global Vaccine Impact Conference.The Global Vaccine Impact Conference marks a critical milestone in Gavi's current strategic period.Co-hosted by the Government of Spain, the meeting will convene world leaders and immunisation experts to take stock of the Vaccine Alliance's progress against key objectives and develop strategies to address the challenges and opportunities of the future. The conference's theme is "Raising Generation Immunity" celebrates the Vaccine Alliance's achievement in protecting a whole generation of children from potentially fatal infectious diseases since 2000. �UNB