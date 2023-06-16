War crimes accused dies at DMCH





The deceased was Nizamul Haque Miah ,76, of Sadhuhati village in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district.

Subash Chandra Bala, deputy district magistrate of Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj), said Nizamul Haque, an accused in a case over crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, was taken to DMCH after he fell sick in the prison.

Prison guards including jail guard Md Solaiman Pradhan took him to the emergency department of DMCH at 6:08 am where the duty doctor declared him dead, said DMCH Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.

