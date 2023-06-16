Workshop on ‘Water, Sanitation’ held at CUET





Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam addressed as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the workshop organized at the seminar room of Civil Engineering Department.

Prof Dr Sajal Chandra Banik, Director of Research and Extension Department, was the special guest while Chairman of CESER Prof Dr GM Sadiqul Islam presided over the event.

The resource persons in the workshop were Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal of Civil Engineering Department and Prof Dr Asiful Haque, Md Abdus Samad, manager of the international voluntary organization Save the Children Bangladesh and Md Bashirul Islam, research lecturer of CESER.

CHATTOGRAM, June 15: A workshop on 'Water, Sanitation Adaptation and Hygiene Issues in Daily Life 2.0' organized by Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering Research (CESER) of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) was held on Thursday.Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam addressed as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the workshop organized at the seminar room of Civil Engineering Department.Prof Dr Sajal Chandra Banik, Director of Research and Extension Department, was the special guest while Chairman of CESER Prof Dr GM Sadiqul Islam presided over the event.The resource persons in the workshop were Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal of Civil Engineering Department and Prof Dr Asiful Haque, Md Abdus Samad, manager of the international voluntary organization Save the Children Bangladesh and Md Bashirul Islam, research lecturer of CESER.