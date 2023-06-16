IIUC English Dept orientation held





CHATTOGRAM, June 15: Department of English Language and Literature MA (EL, ELT and Preliminary) Spring 2023 session orientation programme of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) was held at a restaurant in Chattogram on Wednesday.Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, Vice-Chancellor of IIUC addressed as the chief guest in the programme.Chairman of English Language and Literature Department Md Sarwar Alam presided over the orientation programme where Treasurer of IIUC, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman (Kaiser), Proctor Mohammad Iftekhar Uddin, Master's Coordinator Abu Saleh Nizam Uddin were present as special guests.Dr Mohammad Azizul Haque, Associate Professor of English Department, moderated the programme.