French team for registration of Rohingyas, EC rejects
Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 64
The government of Bangladesh has given shelter to about 1.1 million Rohingya forcibly displaced from Myanmar.
The delegation of France Office for Refuge and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) wants know from the Election Commission (EC) whether the Rohingyas are registered or not.
However, the Election Commission directly rejected this proposal of OFPRA.
The OFPRA delegation from France held a meeting with the senior officials of the commission at Agargaon election building in the capital on Wednesday.
They also wanted to know about electoral roll and electoral system, political party registration process, electoral law, election campaign and election observers.
Election Commission Secretariat Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the meeting on behalf of the EC. Besides, NID Director General AKM Humayun Kabir, Joint Secretary Election Management Branch 1 and 2 and Joint Secretary Law Branch of the Commission were present. After the meeting, EC Additional Secretary gave details to media.