Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid: 1 death, 151 more cases reported

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Bangladesh has recorded 151 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,966.
The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,454 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday. As many as 2,118 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.13 per cent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 141.
Another 66 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,151.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
War crimes accused dies at DMCH
Workshop on ‘Water, Sanitation’ held at CUET
IIUC English Dept orientation held
French team for registration of Rohingyas, EC rejects
Covid: 1 death, 151 more cases reported
468 killed, 769 hurt  in 564 accidents in May: Report
SC clears way to set up cattle market in Aftabnagar
Lighter vessel sinks near Ctg port, 13 rescued


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft