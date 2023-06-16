Covid: 1 death, 151 more cases reported





Bangladesh has recorded 151 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,966.The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,454 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday. As many as 2,118 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.13 per cent.Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 141.Another 66 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,151. �bdnews24.com