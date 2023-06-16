468 killed, 769 hurt  in 564 accidents in May: Report





At least 468 people were killed and 769 others injured in 564 road accidents across the country in May.

Among them, 181 people were killed and 114 were injured in 185 motorcycle accidents, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform, mentioned in a report unveiled on Wednesday.

It said 43 people were killed in 50 railway accidents, 6 people were killed and 8 others injured in 18 accidents on river routes and 16 others went missing during the period, the report said.

